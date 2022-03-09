Put away the flip flops; snow on its way

With the approach of springtime, the National Weather Service is practically guaranteeing one more day of long johns and heated blankets in southern West Virginia.
“My confidence is increasing,” Tom Mazza, a meteorologist for NWS in Charleston, said Wednesday. “It’s a pretty good set-up for snow for the Beckley area.”
Residents of Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Wyoming, Nicholas and Wyoming counties may want to pull on boots and nix the sandals on Saturday and much of Sunday, as a snowstorm is bringing frigid temperatures, inches of snow and icy roads to the region.
In the Beckley area, mild rain will start Friday and continue overnight.
On Saturday morning around daybreak, Mazza said, the snow will likely start. He projected that snowflakes will fall all morning and into Saturday afternoon.
“Total snow accumulations look like they’re going to be in the 3- to 4-inch range, mostly in the morning,” he said.
Temperatures will be at freezing early Saturday and will likely drop below freezing and into the mid-20s during the day on Saturday.
On Sunday morning, temperatures will be around 10 to 12 degrees, he reported.
“This is a warm to cold system, so it means a good possibility of ice beneath the surface,” he warned.
Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, with clocks being set forward by one hour. Folks who are headed to church and out on the roads should remember that ice could be on the roads.
Sunday will get warmer as the day goes along, said Mazza. By Sunday afternoon, the temperatures should have returned to a relatively balmy mid-40s but will fall into the 30s on Sunday night.
Monday is set to be warmer, with temperatures rising to the mid- and upper 50s and lingering in that range at least through Tuesday, said Mazza.
It will also rain late Friday in the Lewisburg area, meteorologist Ben Gruver of NWS in Blacksburg, Va., said.
The rain will continue into early Saturday morning. Around midmorning, Gruver predicted, the rain will “transition over to snow.”
“Snow showers are likely to continue through at least Sunday morning,” he added. “So with that said, we’re going to receive two to three inches of snowfall.”
Temperatures in the Lewisburg area will plunge to the midteens and, with the wind chill factor, possibly into the single digits, by Saturday night, said Gruver.
“We’re looking at wind chills below zero through Sunday morning, so it’s very, very cold Saturday night into Sunday morning,” he said. “We actually warm up rather quickly, so by Monday, you’ll be looking at temperatures, again, popping out in the low to mid-50s.
“Same with Tuesday,” Gruver added. “We’ll rebound quick.”
He said temperatures could be in the mid-60s by the middle of the work week.