Punishers motorcycle club donates $6,000

Calacino’s Pizzeria and the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club held a charity ride on Saturday, Aug. 27, in honor of Keith Von Scio, who passed away a couple years ago.
The money raised was donated to Ronald McDonald House in Charleston.
The Punishers LEMC held a ride in July, also, in honor of Lillian Faith Bennett, the granddaughter of a member of the club who was born on July 11, 2016, with trisomy, a genetic disorder in which she had an additional chromosomes. She survived only five months and 14 days.
The combined rides raised $6,000.
