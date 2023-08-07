Average prices for a gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline in West Virginia have risen 6.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

Prices in West Virginia are 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.143 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.15 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video