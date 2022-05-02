Public warned black bears are emerging from hibernation

BLUEFIELD – Hungry black bears emerging from hibernation often have to rely on natural green foods until berries and acorns are available, but they’ll happily skip the salad if they smell fried chicken in a garbage can or bird feeders loaded with tasty seeds.
Bears are usually up and active by April 1, said Todd Dowdy, district wildlife biologist with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (WVDNR).
“You can write it on your calendar,” he said. “We start getting calls about bears in the garbage, the bird feeders.”
That’s when the state DNR encourages people to secure their garbage and take down their bird feeders, he said.
The peak of nuisance bear activity in West Virginia occurs in May and June when natural food sources are scarce, WVDNR officials said. High-energy foods, such as serviceberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries do not become available until later in the summer, which is why hungry black bears can be found in residential areas in the spring.
“Food sources are limited this time of year,” Dowdy said. “If there’s no soft mass available, they’re pretty much living on green vegetation.”
If they smell something like fried chicken in a dumpster or a garbage can, they’re ready to act.
“The smell of that over a straight diet of salad is pretty attractive,” Dowdy added.
Sometimes, bears can appear before spring and go hunting for natural foods or more tempting cuisine.
“We get sporadic complaints every year throughout the wintertime,” Dowdy stated.
Male bears will rise and hunt for food if the weather conditions are good and food is available. They may lay down and sleep for a few weeks or a month, then go on forays if the weather is favorable and food can be found, Dowdy said. Females, which are often pregnant, will stay in their dens until May or the first of April.
Foraging bears have been a problem almost every year. Dowdy said that bears living around the Bluefield area can easily reach communities thanks to ridges that offer paths down the mountains.
In the past, bears have gotten stuck in local restaurant dumpsters and raided trash cans around homes and apartment complexes. In May 2016, Tiffany Manor in Bluefield had reoccurring bear problems. State DNR officials said then that it was the second-worst bear problem in the state. In another instance, bears lingering around the East River Mountain Overlook became a problem despite trash being removed daily.
Bears attracted by garbage, bird feeders or food left out for dogs and cats can lead to dangerous encounters. In August 2017, a Pocahontas, Va. resident was injured when he came home late one night, turned a corner and suddenly found a bear standing on his back porch. The bear attacked, and he later required four stitches. It also left four claw marks extending from his left shoulder to his collarbone. Wildlife authorities later told him that the bear could have been after some cat food.
Feeding bears on purpose is strongly discouraged.
“Deliberately feeding a black bear is illegal in West Virginia, but people tend to forget that unintentionally feeding a bear can also cause serious problems for humans, their property and our state animal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR. “Once a bear gets a taste for human food, they become more of a nuisance and often have to be humanely killed for safety reasons.”
Tips for preventing nuisance bear activity include:
• Keep garbage secure in a garage or storage building and only place cans out for collection on the morning of pick-up, not the night before.
• Seal food scraps that produce an odor in a plastic bag before placing them in the trash.
• Don’t place food scraps in a compost pile during the summer.
• Don’t let outside pet food stay out overnight.
• Take down bird feeders and clean and store them until late fall.
• Store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
• Keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses by installing an electric fence.
Feeding bears and wildlife in general should be avoided, WVDNR officials said.
To learn more about black bears and how to prevent nuisance activity, visit bearwise.org. Dowdy said the site offers tips such as finding trash cans that can resist bears. One inexpensive option is using a 55-gallon steel drum with locking rings; the can should be secured to the ground or to a structure.
People with questions about bear problems can call the local WVDNR district in Beckley at 304-256-6945 or 304-256-6947.
