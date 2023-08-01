PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Monroe County, W.Va., and is inviting community partners to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period.
The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments.
The 90-day appeal period will begin on or around Aug. 3. Residents, business owners and other community partners are encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. They may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.
The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.
Submit appeals and comments by contacting your local floodplain administrator: Richard Miller, senior 911/EOM director, Monroe County, rmiller@monroecountywv.gov. The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Region 3 Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer: www.arcgis.com
For more information about the flood maps:
Use a live chat service about flood maps at http://go.usa.gov/r6C (click on the “Live Chat” icon).
Contact a FEMA map specialist by telephone: toll free at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.
Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding. Cost-saving options are available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent and visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.
