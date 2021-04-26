The Fraternal Order of Police Fayette County Memorial Lodge No. 118 will conduct the annual Police Memorial Service at noon Friday, May 14, in front of the Fayette County Courthouse.
If inclement weather occurs, the service will be moved to the Fayette County Memorial building.
The FOP Lodge would like as many of the public as possible to attend.
A reception by the FOP Lodge and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department along with the help of several other agencies will immediately follow the ceremony on the courthouse lawn.