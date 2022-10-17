The Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on Black Diamond Power on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Clay County Courthouse, 246 Main Street inClay.
The company is seeking a consolidated purchased power surcharge that would result in an annual revenue increase of approximately $385,744.
The company estimates residential customers using 777 kilowatt-hours per month would see an increase of approximately $6.14, or 5.81 percent on their monthly bill.
Black Diamond Power Company serves 4,886 electric customers in Clay, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
“Hearing from the public is an important part of the Commission’s decision-making process,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “These public comment hearings give the Commissioners an opportunity to meet face-to-face with ratepayers. However, if you can’t attend the hearings, you may still submit comments online or by mail. We want to hear from as many people as possible.”
The evidentiary hearing for this case will be held Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the PSC headquarters in Charleston and will be livestreamed on the PSC website www.psc.state.wv.us.
