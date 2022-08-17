The Raleigh County Commission is looking to address unsafe conditions at six properties in Raleigh County which range in severity from overgrown vegetation to half burnt down structures.
The properties include:
• 22 3rd Street in Bradley, owned by Joseph Sanchez c/o Rose Hicks;
• 680 Cranberry Drive in Prosperity, owned by Bobby Meadows II;
• 116 Dover Street in Prosperity, owned by Shelvy Murdock EtAl;
• 137 Dublin Street in Sullivan, owned by Volusia Ventures LLC;
• 336 Tommy Creek Road in Rhodell, owned by Dewey Graham;
• 127 Canyon Lane in Glen Morgan, owned by the Estate of James M. Buckland.
These six properties were brought before the Raleigh County Commission during their meeting Tuesday morning by County Engineer Detlef Ulfers for the purpose of scheduling a public hearing with the property owners.
That public hearing has been set for 10 a.m., Sept. 6, in the Raleigh County Commission chambers.
During the public hearing, property owners will be able to speak with the county in the hopes of coming up with a solution to address the unsafe property conditions.
Ulfers explained that this process is run through the Raleigh County Property Safety Enforcement Agency (RCPSEA) which collects citizen complaints regarding abandon and dilapidated properties in Raleigh County.
The six properties listed have been deemed unsafe, unsanitary, dangerous or detrimental to the public safety or welfare by the RCPSEA.
As part of his role with the county, Ulfers said he visits each of the properties in order to take photos and report back to the RCPSEA
He added the RCPSEA has been working with all six of the property owners for some time to address some of the safety concerns but unfortunately, they have not been addressed.
“We've been working with one property owner for about three years and have had a little bit of compliance, but . . . we're kind of just getting to the end of our rope with our patience,” Ulfers said.
Property owners unable to attend the scheduled public hearing may re-schedule their hearing by delivering a written request to the Raleigh County Commission’s clerk before 4 p.m. Sept. 2. For more information, call (304) 255-9146.
