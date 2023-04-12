Craig Straight, an employee of the Pleasants Power Station for two decades, is hoping enough time can be bought to work through a potential ownership change to two big power companies rather than shutting down.
PIeasants is a 1300 megawatt two-unit coal power plant located on the Ohio River near Belmont, Pleasants County. About 150 people work at the plant, which began operations in 1979.
Unless something happens soon, it’s set to close.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/11/public-can-still-comment-on-surcharge-to-buy-more-time-for-west-virginia-power-plant/
