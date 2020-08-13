PHILADELPHIA — FEMA is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for parts of Summers County and the City of Hinton. Community stakeholders are invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period.
The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials as a result of the June 2016 flooding disaster. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments.
The 90-day appeal period begins on or around Aug. 12. Residents and business owners are also encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.
Residents may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.
— An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.
— Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.
— If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.
The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.
Submit appeals and comments by contacting your local floodplain administrator. The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Region III Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer: https://arcg.is/TTmHC
For more information about the flood maps:
— Use a live chat service about flood maps at http://go.usa.gov/r6C (click on the “Live Chat” icon)
— Contact a FEMA mapping and insurance specialist by telephone toll free, at 1-877-336-2627, or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.
Most homeowners' insurance policies do not cover flooding. Cost-saving options are available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent or visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.
For information, contact:
l Summers County Floodplain Coordinator David Dent at david.dent@summerscountywv.gov or 304-647-8131
l Hinton City Manager Cris Meadows at hintoncitymanager@hotmail.com or 304-466-3255
l FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs at 215-931-5597 or femar3newsdesk@fema.dhs.gov.