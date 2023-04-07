charleston, w.va. – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will conduct an evidentiary hearing to consider Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison’s interim solution and proposed surcharge regarding the companies’ potential acquisition of the Pleasants Power Station.
The hearing will be on April 21 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the main hearing room at PSC headquarters, located at 201 Brooks St. in Charleston. The hearing will also be live-streamed on the PSC website and on its YouTube channel.
The public is invited to submit comments regarding their concerns, opinions and suggestions related to the case. Individuals may submit comments on the PSC website by clicking on “Submit a Comment” and then following the prompts to submit a formal comment. They may also mail written comments to: Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. Please be sure to reference Case No. 22-0793-E-ENEC in written correspondence.
“It is important that we consider the companies’ proposal, which is intended to prevent the Pleasants Power Station from discontinuing operations on May 31 and the employees losing their jobs,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Further evaluation is required before a long-term decision is made, but it is prudent to at least consider this interim action in the meantime.”
