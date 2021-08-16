PSC to have meeting about Suddenlink in Beckley

The West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a public meeting in Beckley next week to hear comments from customers about service provided by Suddenlink, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday.
PSC, which regulates public utilities in the state, is holding public meetings around the state, after having received nearly 1,900 complaints about Suddenlink since 2019, Public Information Specialist Karen Hall reported Monday.
Suddenlink, whose parent company is Altice, offers services to more than 300,000 residents and small businesses in the state, via a hybrid fiber co-axial network with more than 8,500 plant miles in the state, according to PSC data.
Since 2019, customers have reported billing errors, delays in restoring service and inability to reach customer service to the PSC, as well as incorrect Emergency 911 bills being billed to customers, Hall added.
Those who speak at the meeting will be able to tell PSC their experiences — good and bad — with Suddenlink’s cable services and customer service.
The comments will be recorded and will be used as evidence in a general investigation of a case that PSC opened into Suddenlink in May.
After hearing from consumers during the upcoming public meeting, PSC may recommend that Suddenlink’s cable franchise be revoked, altered or suspended, under the Cable Television System Pact in the state.
At a May meeting with Suddenlink representatives, PSC Chair Charlotte Lane directed Suddenlink to file a correction plan showing that Suddenlink has a call center in West Virginia and that Suddenlink had hired technicians to address service and billing complaints for customers, according to the case filing. The PSC ordered Suddenlink to develop an “escalated” plan for dealing with the many customer complaints.
On June 7, according to the PSC website, Suddenlink sent a letter to the PSC stating that Suddenlink had upgraded products, that Suddenlink responds to 90 percent of customer calls within 30 seconds, has only three percent of calls abandoned and has seen a decline in customer complaints.
The full case may be accessed at http://www.psc.state.wv.us/scripts/WebDocket/ViewDocument.cfm CaseActivityID=568196&NotType=%27WebDocket%27
The public hearings will allow PSC to hear from Suddenlink customers regarding Suddenlink’s level of customer service and quality of service.
“Because there have been so many complaints and because this case is going to affect so many customers throughout the state, one of the reasons it’s so important to have these public comment hearings, the commissioners want to hear from everybody about their experiences with Suddenlink,” said Hall. “People who want to come and comment at the public comment hearings will be very much welcome.”
Rappold said he has received various complaints “year in and year out” from Beckley customers regarding Suddenlink services.
The city has a franchise agreement with Suddenlink to provide internet services but has no authority over the level of services that Suddenlink provides to customers, Rappold explained. He said people may attend the upcoming meeting to share their concerns with the PSC.
“The city’s interest in this would be that our citizens are treated fairly,” Rappold said.
Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver on Monday urged those in southern West Virginia to attend the Beckley meeting, which Hall said is the first of the public comment hearings in the case.
If people do not come out and express their dismay at Suddenlink, Tolliver cautioned, “then they have no right to complain, really.”
Tolliver, whose own bill went up to $204 without warning, said, “I’m going to be there.”
Rappold said he had recently received a frantic, handwritten letter from a woman who had been trying for about six months to cancel her internet and cable service with Suddenlink. Rappold reported that the woman, a Beckley resident, had written to the city that Suddenlink suddenly raised her bill to around $300 a month in February — a price that is too high for her monthly budget.
She reported to the city that her calls to customer service to cancel the services went unanswered, Rappold said, and she continued to receive bills that were too high for her to pay.
“This is the most critical one we’ve received, in terms of somebody who seemingly has been ignored by Suddenlink in her inquiry now, for about six months or longer, to cancel her service,” the mayor said.
Suddenlink came under fire from state lawmakers, including Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, for its internet service during the Covid pandemic, when customers were relying on broadband for medical appointments, students’ education and business.
Suddenlink customers reported the same issues with internet delivery that cable customers have reported with cable, according to statements Bates made earlier this year.
The PSC does not regulate internet service in West Virginia. Suddenlink must comply with PSC guidelines on cable and phone service delivery, however.
The West Virginia Legislature has not declared that internet service is a public utility in the state. As a result, the PSC is not authorized to address complaints about Suddenlink’s internet service, Hall said.
Those with complaints about internet service must contact the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-800-368-8808 or 304-558-8986 or by emailing consumer@wvag.gov.
Those who need to report complaints regarding cable service may call the PSC Consumer Affairs Division at 1-800-642-8544 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, Hall said.
The PSC public comment hearing for Beckley will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Raleigh County Courthouse at 215 Main St. The meeting will be inside the ceremonial courtroom on the second floor.