West Virginia’s Public Service Commission ordered power companies to go ahead with negotiating what it would take to acquire the Pleasants Power Station, which is set to shut down in a little more than a month.
But in an order filed Monday afternoon, commissioners left open the question of whether the power companies could institute a surcharge on ratepayers for the costs of continuing to employ workers and keep the plant operational.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/24/psc-tells-companies-to-keep-negotiating-pleasants-power-station-takeover-but-holds-off-on-surcharge/
