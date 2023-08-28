CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three Public Service Districts which provide service to residents and businesses of Kanawha and Fayette Counties have been determined “seriously impaired” by state regulators.
The state Public Service Commission has authorized West Virginia American Water Company to acquire operations of the Armstrong Public Service District. Armstrong was determined to be a “failed utility.” In a separate ruling, the PSC stopped short of ordering an all out takeover of the Gauley River PSD and the Kanawha Falls PSD. Those two were ruled to be “distressed utilities” under rules defined in the 2020 Distressed and Failing Utilities Improvement Act.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/28/psc-rules-on-status-of-three-beleaguered-public-service-districts/
