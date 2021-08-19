PRINCETON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission has reversed course and will now hold a public hearing in Princeton on its Suddenlink case.
The commission announced earlier this summer that it had received more than 1,900 quality of service complaints regarding Suddenlink service, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, and the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service.
The commission subsequently announced in July that it was ordering Suddenlink Communications to show why it should not be required to take specific remedial steps to improve service to customers and why the commission should not impose penalties as authorized by state law. Two public hearings also were announced in the case, but they were slated for Beckley and Charleston. No hearing was set for Princeton, where Suddenlink serves a large number of customers.
That has now changed. The commission announced Thursday morning that a public hearing on the Suddenlink case would be held in Princeton. The Mercer County hearing will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the City of Princeton Parks and Recreation meeting room, 201 Morrison Drive, Princeton, according to Karen Hall with the commission.
"We certainly want to see everybody show up and hear from them," Hall said of Mercer County residents.
The commission ordered a public hearing for Mercer County on Tuesday after the Daily Telegraph questioned why no public hearings were scheduled for Mercer County, but the hearing date wasn't announced by the commission until Thursday morning. Hall said the commission was working to finalize the location for the hearing before announcing it.
The hearing in Princeton is open to the public and is being held to receive comments regarding the Suddenlink case. Masks will be required at the public hearing.
"The commission has received thousands of complaints from Suddenlink customers about the unacceptable level of service provided by the company," Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a statement announcing the public hearing for Mercer County. "Listening to citizens' input is a critical part of how the commission decides cases. We provide several ways for customers to comment on the cases in front of us and actively encourage customers to be part of the process."
Intervenors in the case include the Commission's Consumer Advocate Division; the cities of Beckley, Charleston and Elkins; and the Kanawha County Commission. The city of Princeton has not yet filed as an intervenor in the case.
Hall said those who want to make their thoughts known to the commission but choose not to participate in a public comment hearing may send a letter to the Commission at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301, or they can submit a comment on the commission's website.
"There is no statutory deadline on this case," Hall said. "If people are unable to attend any of the public comment hearings, they can always either send a letter to the commission or they can file a formal comment on our website."
Furthermore, Hall said residents who have complaints regarding any public utility can also report those concerns by calling the commission at 1-800-642-8544.
