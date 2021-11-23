charleston – The Public Service Commission is planning to hold public comment and evidentiary hearings regarding the future of the Boone-Raleigh Public Service District’s sewer utility on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department, 1103 Raleigh Street in Whitesville.
The public is invited to attend and participate in the public comment hearing, which will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The evidentiary hearing will begin at the same location immediately following the conclusion of the public comment hearing.
The Boone County Commission petitioned the Public Service Commission to declare the Boone-Raleigh Public Service District a distressed or failing utility due to the utility’s inability to make payments for major equipment repairs and its bond debts for the past two years. Boone-Raleigh PSD provides sewer service to approximately 380 customers in the communities of Sylvester, Elk Run, Seng Creek and Janie.
The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division, Boone County Public Service District, Bradley Public Service District and West Virginia American Water Company are all parties in the case.
“The Public Service Commission is dedicated to doing everything we can to ensure all West Virginians have safe, reliable and affordable water and sewer service,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane.
“Identifying and assisting the distressed and failing utilities in the state is a critical piece of that mission.
“The Commission is looking forward to traveling to Whitesville to hear from customers of the Boone-Raleigh PSD.”
More information about this case can be found on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us<\http://www.psc.state.wv.us> by referencing Case No. 21-0066-PSD-P