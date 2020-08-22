CHARLESTON – During Brake Safety Week, Aug. 23-29, 2020, Public Service Commission transportation officers will conduct inspections of commercial motor vehicles at weigh stations and rest areas around the state.
Vehicles found to have critical out-of-service brake violations or other critical vehicle out-of-service inspection violations will be restricted from traveling until those violations are corrected.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, more than half a million commercial motor vehicle violations in 2017 were related to brakes. Checking brake system components is always part of the roadside inspection process; however, officers will be paying special attention to brake hoses and tubing to highlight the importance of those components to vehicle mechanical fitness and safety.
Last year during Brake Safety Week, PSC officers conducted 446 inspections. Of those inspections, 10.7 percent of vehicles had brake-related critical vehicle inspection violations. Those vehicles were placed out of service until the violations could be corrected.
Brake Safety Week is organized in coordination with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and observed annually by law enforcement agencies across North America.