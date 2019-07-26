PSC orders firm to audit Frontier

Following months of complaints from 911 centers and senior citizens across the state, the West Virginia Public Service Commission announced it has selected Schumaker and Company to perform the focused management audit of Frontier West Virginia and Citizens Telecommunications Company of West Virginia.
PSC ordered the accounting company, which is based in Wisconsin, to start immediately and to complete the audit within six months.
In response to complaints about Frontier's service, including concerns from emergency services, 911 centers and senior citizens, the Commission on Aug. 30, 2018, had ordered that a qualified outside auditing firm conduct a focused management audit, a systematic examination of management's decisions and actions to analyze Frontier performance.
The Commission ordered that the firm be identified through a request for proposals and that Frontier pay for the audit.
"The focused management audit will give Frontier and the Commission a comprehensive ability to understand and prioritize the challenges facing Frontier," the Commission press release reads.
In June, the Commission rejected Frontier’s choice. The Commission wrote that Frontier, in its selection of an auditing firm, had placed too much emphasis on cost and too little weight on the bidding firms’ resources, experience, audit planning, audit methodology, audit standards and report writing ability.
"Having reviewed the bid package information submitted by the audit candidates, the Commission determined that Schumaker is a well qualified candidate and presents the most comprehensive audit plan and resources for conducting the focused management audit," the press release reads.
The Commission stressed that Schumaker should highlight its findings and recommendations related to emergency services.
Currently, the state is in the process of sending $4.7 million to the federal government over unallowable reimbursements of federal stimulus money connected to an agreement the state had with Frontier to expand broadband service for West Virginians.
Federal authorities charged that excess broadband cable was delivered to the state, along with unallowable charges regarding the way Frontier had billed the state for rendered services.
Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, has suggested that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey sue Frontier to recover the $4.7 million, plus damages, according to a MetroNews report, a suggestion that is being explored, according to Justice administration general counsel Brian Abraham.
Frontier officials remained unapologetic about the broadband costs in May, according to Frontier spokesman Bob Elek.
The Commission further authorized a timetable under which the audit is to proceed, including a preliminary summary due on Day 120, a draft report on Day 150 and a final report on Day 180.
Additional information is available on the Commission website, psc.state.wv.us, by referencing Case No. 18-0291-T-P.
• • •
In June, Rita Meador of Shady Spring told The Register-Herald that phone service in her neighborhood had deteriorated drastically since Frontier had begun providing landline service in the state, echoing similar complaints by citizens of Florida.
In June, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., urged Frontier CEO Dan McCarthy to address poor landline service throughout West Virginia.
“In times of crisis, no one should ever have to think twice about whether he or she will be able to call for help," Manchin wrote. "Unfortunately, I have been alerted of several instances where my constituents who utilize Frontier’s landline service have not been able to complete calls due to service outages."
Manchin pointed out that cellular service in the state is not well-developed. In February, Manchin challenged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Fund Phase II Eligibility Map, which he said erroneously shows underdeveloped regions of the state as having adequate cell service and not qualifying for federal funding to develop.
In his letter to McCarthy, Manchin wrote, "Contrary to what has been reported by the Federal Communication Commission, many West Virginians lack adequate access to mobile cellular coverage, meaning that their landline is their only option for phone service.
"That is why I am extremely concerned to hear that outages of your company’s landline service have become a persistent issue across West Virginia," he wrote. "The safety of my constituents is my highest priority, and the fact that so many of them are unable to do something as basic as calling 911 for assistance is unacceptable.
"Access to phone service is not a luxury; it is a critical lifeline that could mean the difference between life and death, and I implore you to resolve this problem within your company immediately."