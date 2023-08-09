CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia objects to new air quality emission standards proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The PSC filed objections to the standards proposed on Tuesday, calling them “unconscionable.”
The new rules are an “end run” around deficiencies in earlier EPA air quality standards and “will result in the closure of fossil fuel generating stations,” the PSC said.
EPA’s proposal, in their words, regards “strengthening effluent limitations guidelines and standards for electric generating point sources.”
The commission, in its 12-page filing of objections, said litigation would follow if the proposed rules took effect, claiming the EPA is acting beyond its authority.
“The proposed rules implementation would be exorbitantly costly,” the commission said. “It also would endanger the reliable supply of electricity.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said 21 states are joining him in a letter that opposes the changes proposed that would affect existing plants that are powered by coal, oil or natural gas.
– MetroNews
