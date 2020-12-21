Raleigh County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether charges will be brought against a Shady Spring mother after a video on her pornhub account came to the attention of law enforcement last week.
The video, which was posted to the porn site pornhub.com about three months ago, apparently shows Lateesha Ward, 32, performing a sexually explicit act with produce and a slice of packaged ham in a local grocery store bathroom and then returning the produce to grocery store shelves.
Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons on Monday said that he wanted to reassure the public that Raleigh detectives are investigating the incident.
"We have not come up with a charging decision yet," Parsons said. "(The Sheriff's Office) don't have all the facts, yet. They're collecting additional evidence.
"I don't want the public to think we're ignoring it," Parsons added. "I want the public to have confidence and to, in fact, to feel safe to eat the food they buy.
"There are some things you really ought to be able to take for granted in our society. One of the few remaining things that we still have a civilized code about is grocery stores.
"It's just one of the few safe places left, and I hate for the public to be scared. I don't want them to be worried."
Parsons reminded shoppers to always wash vegetables and fruit before consuming them, particularly during the Covid pandemic.
Ward told The Register-Herald on Friday that she had filmed and edited the video about eight months ago. She did not say whether she had used produce and ham from the store in the video or if she returned the food to store shelves. In pornhub cooment, she stated that she had returned the produce to the store shelves.
"Their eyes can be deceived," she said on Friday.
A number of outraged local residents called police in Raleigh and Fayette counties last week to report the video and the incident, which Fayette officials say occurred in Raleigh County.
Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter said Thursday that he was aware of the incident, and a post on Friday to the Raleigh Sheriff's Office Facebook page reported that the video is under investigation.
Ward said Friday that she had contacted Raleigh Sheriff's Office when she learned the video was being investigated. She insisted that she had done nothing illegal.
Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti reported that residents had called his office last week to report the grocery store video, which sent his office in search of the right charge.
"I think destruction of property would apply, and I found a statute that has to do with adulterating food," said Ciliberti. "I think it may apply.
"Later on, we found out none of the offenses took place in Fayette County."
"Adulterating" means that a food product fails to meet the legal standards.
Fayette court records show that Ward had served 13 days in jail in 2015 for charges she had sexually molested a 15-year-old Oak Hill boy, infected him with sexually transmitted diseases, given him marijuana and had forged his father's signature to write school excuses for the boy.
Grand jurors indicted Ward for the felony charges of forgery and uttering and six counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.
In a plea agreement, Fayette prosecutors dismissed the sex abuse charges, court records show.
Ciliberti said an investigation found that Ward was allegedly coaxing a 15-year-old male victim to her house in 2013 with marijuana and then molesting him. Police alleged that Ward had infected the victim with multiple sexually transmitted diseases, according to police documents.
The case came to the attention of Fayette authorities when the parent of the child was cited for truancy.
"She forged his father's name on a school excuse and turned it in to Oak Hill High School," Ciliberti said.
Ultimately, under the plea, Ward pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and one count of uttering.
"As I was not involved in the case, I can't speak to why the case was handled in the manner indicated," Ciliberti added.
Under the terms of the plea agreement with Fayette Prosecuting Attorney Roger Lambert, Fayette Circuit Court Judge John Hatcher sentenced Ward to one year each on the forgery and uttering charges, to be served consecutively.
She served 13 days in jail and was placed on supervised probation for 15 months, court records show.
Ward, who was 27 and unemployed when she was placed on probation, said on Friday that she had not written the school excuse and that the charges against her regarding the alleged sex abuse of a minor had "not gone anywhere."
Ward is not a registered sex offender in West Virginia.
She said on Saturday that she was considering seeking police protection for threats she has received on social media since the grocery store video went viral.