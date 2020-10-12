Prosecutor expected to make announcement in 1981 murder case

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding the 1981 murder of a Raleigh school teacher.
Cynthia Jane Miller was 27 years old when she was shot to death inside her Miller Street home on Aug. 26, 1981, one day before she was set to marry a Lester Police Department officer.
Jeff Shumate, a special investigator for Keller's office, confirmed on Monday reports of a Tuesday announcement in Miller's death but declined to offer additional details.
Beckley Police Department assembled a team of detectives in 2017 to take a fresh look at Miller's murder, Detective Morgan Bragg reported in 2017. BPD also took out a billboard on South Fayette Street, and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia in 2017 had offered a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest for Miller's death.
Shumate, who is a former BPD detective, and Bragg both worked on Miller's case and each had stated in the past that they believed the case was one that could be solved if the right person came forward.
Shumate had said in 2017 that police had maintained interest in two suspects over the years. One was someone Miller knew. The second was a person who had come to her house in order to speak with her fiance, LPD officer Gary O'Neal, on the night before Miller was shot.
BPD kept clothing, blood-spatter patterns, and written notes found at the crime scene. Although the evidence had been retested using the most up-to-date technologies, retired BPD Cpl. Paul Blume said in 2014 that he was unsure that the evidence kept was "the right pieces of evidence" to test.
Blume, a current candidate for Raleigh magistrate Division 5, worked Miller's case from 2003 to 2006. He and Shumate asked the public for help in finding the killer in 2014.
According to past reports from Shumate, Blume and Bragg, Miller had just bought a house. Her fiance had recently moved into the house.
The couple was set to be married on Aug. 27, 1981.
Her fiance had been in Princeton on the evening of Aug. 26 while Miller tied up loose ends in wedding preparations, according to police. When O'Neal could not reach Miller on the phone, he drove back to Beckley and discovered his bride-to-be dead on their living room floor. O'Neal called 911.
About 12:45 a.m., officers responded to her residence where they found her, shot multiple times by a small caliber handgun, BPD Detective Dave Allard, who also worked the case, reported in 2014.
There was no sign of forced entry, and nothing in the home had been disturbed or taken.
An autopsy revealed there were no signs of a struggle or assault. Examiners determined the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the eve of her wedding day.
Miller had been shot at close range. Police say two of the shots were contact wounds, meaning the gun was pressed directly against her head. The other two were fired about two feet away from her. The "overkill" led police to believe the killer knew Miller.
Police questioned O'Neal, Miller's ex-husband, and family members. They could never develop enough evidence to make an arrest.
Miller's sister, Diana Jones of Florida, had asked in 2014 for the public for help solve her sister's murder.