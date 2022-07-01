It's that time of year again – property tax bills will soon be arriving in the mail and older residents as well as those who are totally and permanently disabled may apply for the homestead exemption.
Additionally, the Wyoming County Board of Education hopes to pass a bond levy to fund construction of a new pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade facility that will combine the aging Mullens Elementary and Mullens Middle schools.
Property tax collections — the process, contributing factors, exemptions, levies, elections, and resulting programs — can be confusing.
Because property values previously varied so widely throughout West Virginia, the state Supreme Court ordered the assessments and values equalized in 1982. The state Legislature passed the reappraisal law and Gov. Gaston Caperton signed the bill into law in 1990.
In Wyoming County, 87 percent of land is owned by out-of-state landowners, significantly crippling economic development, according to officials.
The county has 32,283 parcels of property to be taxed, with the property value determined by the assessor’s office, according to Assessor Michael E. Cook.
The assessor’s staff visits each of those parcels at least once every three years, Cook said.
Although the assessor’s office determines property values, it neither collects nor sets property tax rates.
The sheriff serves as the county treasurer, and the sheriff's office is responsible for collecting, maintaining, and accounting for the taxes.
Property taxes are calculated from the assessed value using the levy rates set by levying bodies.
Levying bodies include the state Legislature, county boards of education, county commissions, and city/town councils. These are the government entities that have the power to raise and lower property taxes.
Levy rates are the dollar amount property owners pay for each $100 of assessed property value.
Assessed value is 60 percent of the appraised value.
Appraised value is the true market value, as determined by the county tax assessor, of the property. It is the amount the owner could expect to be paid for the sale of the property.
Property taxes collected on those 32,283 parcels support the school system, the county government, municipal governments, among other agencies.
Those tax dollars pay for educating students, law enforcement protection, assisting fire departments and libraries, among numerous other public services, Cook explained.
Across West Virginia, property taxes are distributed as follows:
• County boards of education get 73 percent (73 cents of every $1 paid in property taxes)
• County commissions, 23 percent
• County assessor offices, 2 percent to complete valuations
• City/town governments, about .5 percent each
• State government, approximately .5 percent
Of the total tax income in Wyoming County, 32 percent comes from personal property taxes and 68 percent comes from real property, Cook noted.
The state constitution divides property into four classes:
• Class I property: intangible personal property and certain personal property employed exclusively in agriculture, according to the West Virginia State Tax Department
• Class II property: owner-occupied residential property used exclusively for residential purposes and all farm land used for agricultural purposes by its owner or bona fide tenant
• Class III property: all real and personal property outside a municipality (city/town limits) that is not taxed in Class I or II
• Class IV property: all property inside a municipality (city/town limits) that is not taxed in Class I or II
Homestead exemption allows eligible county residents to apply for a $20,000 exemption of the assessed value of the home in which they are living.
Residents who are 65 years old and older as well as those who are permanently and totally disabled are eligible to apply for the exemption in the assessor’s office. Applications are taken from July 1 through Dec. 1 each year.
On anything over the $20,000, the homeowner must pay the remaining taxes. However, most homeowners in the county will not go over that amount, Cook explained.
In 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that 22 percent of county residents are 65 years or older.
Between 2016 and 2020, the Census Bureau estimated that 28.2 percent of the county's population under the age of 65 has some type of disability; however, there is no information as to what percentage of those are total and permanent disabilities.
Excess levy is added to the regular taxes residents pay on personal property and is used to fund improvements and supplements to the county school system or, in the municipalities, improve select services such as recreation facilities.
The school excess levy, known locally as the “free textbook levy,” is put before county residents every five years and the rate — set by the county Board of Education — is outlined in the election ballot along with how the monies collected will be used. The excess levy has been approved by county voters every five years since 1927.
In Wyoming County, the most recent school excess levy election was conducted in January 2019. The excess levy will be placed before voters again in 2024.
All three municipalities in Wyoming County also have excess levies in place with the rates set by the respective town councils and approved by town voters.
Excess levies in both Oceana (expires in 2023) and Pineville (expires in 2024) fund recreation programs. In Mullens (expires in 2025), the levy provides funding for the street department, fire department, recreation, and library.
Bond levy is a special tax on property that is also added to the regular taxes residents pay on personal property, approved by county voters, to provide a specific dollar amount used to pay principal and interest payments on bonds. The election ballot also outlines how the funding collected will be used.
Different from an excess levy, a bond levy pays for replacement schools, new construction, facilities improvements and expansions.
Wyoming County's last facilities bond was approved by voters in 1998 to build Westside High School.
In May, “44 of West Virginia’s 55 school districts, 30 of the state’s 55 county governments, and 57 municipalities have excess levies in place. In addition, 20 school districts have active bond levies,” according to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.