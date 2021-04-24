Property swap enables school's relocation out of flood plain

Thanks to an $8 million award from the West Virginia School Building Authority, which will be added to the Greenbrier County Board of Education’s $3 million investment, a school property swap is on the horizon in Alderson.
The $11 million project will take what was once the town’s high school — now a community center — and convert it back into an educational facility which will replace the existing and oft-flooded Alderson Elementary School. In exchange for the town’s transfer of ownership of the community center to the school board, Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will give the current Alderson Elementary buildings to the town.
Board of Education President Jeanie Wyatt made the announcement of approval of the state funding for the project last week in the old gymnasium at the Alderson Community Center for the Arts and Humanities.
“Thanks to all those in the community and all the others who helped make this possible,” Wyatt said.
Chief school business officer David McClure remarked at the Monday event, “This is an exciting day for the Alderson community, with the approval for the adaptive reuse of this building. There were 28 applications to the SBA, and the Alderson application was ranked No. 4.”
Only seven projects were approved for portions of the $74.9 million given out by the SBA in this funding round.
At Monday’s event, Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver thanked the members of the community center’s board, noting they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to maintain and improve the building.
According to a media release issued by Greenbrier County Schools, renovation and remodeling of the former high school/community center will include updated technology and learning environments which will be enhanced by new construction that will house pre-K and kindergarten classrooms, a kitchen and dining area, and administrative offices. The addition will be connected to the fully-renovated original structure to provide a safe and secure single building. Added features will include fencing around outdoor recreation and learning areas, a safe school entryway, an elevator and a separate bus drive and drop-off loop.
SBA staff noted that other proposed improvements to the existing building include a new HVAC system and replacement of lighting, windows and doors.
Although the current Alderson Elementary buildings are flood-prone, the adjacent higher ground on which the community center is located is not in the flood plain, the GCS release indicated.
Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant explained why the Alderson project was chosen by GCS for presentation to the SBA’s Needs-Based Funding program.
“This project was first on the list of facilities projects recommended by our Comprehensive Educational Facilities Committee due to recurring flooding issues, multiple entryways and the need for major renovations to sustain the use of the school as it currently stands,” Bryant said in the release.
“The SBA funding will allow us to transform the aging community center into a safe, healthy and secure learning zone for the children of Alderson and make it a focal point of the town,” he said. “Representatives of the town of Alderson and the Alderson Community Center have partnered with us on this exciting opportunity and share our enthusiasm that the new school will be the beacon of the community.”
According to the release, Alderson officials are exploring the potential for repurposing areas of the vacated elementary school that are not prone to flooding to house Town Hall, the public library and community meeting spaces.
GCS will partner with the town to allow community use of the gymnasium in the renovated school, as well as to use the school as an emergency shelter. GCS will also grant ownership of other land to the town, including the current football field, which will be available for community use in the evenings and weekends, with weekday daytime use reserved for the elementary school.
“This school-community partnership is a win for the students and families of Alderson Elementary, Greenbrier County Schools and the town of Alderson,” Bryant said. “The community center building is a special place that is worth preserving, and this is an innovative way to give the building a new life while meeting the needs of our students and the served community.”
The superintendent concluded, “We hope this project will serve as a model for adaptive reuse and school-community partnerships that other school systems around the state will replicate.”
A news release from the town reported that the remodeling of the community center could be complete as early as the fall of 2024.
