Property owners dispute county's eminent domain claim

Two Raleigh County residents are fighting to take back their property after it was seized, unbeknownst to them, by the Raleigh County Commission, which cited eminent domain claims for a beautification project.
Shauntell and Michael Durgan, who own a property in Glen Morgan on U.S. 19, appeared before the Raleigh County Commission during their regular meeting Tuesday, to question the process by which their property was claimed as well as the price paid by the county.
For their 1.2-acre commercial property located at 281 Ritter Drive, a total of $1,000 was offered to the Durgans as an “amount reasonably calculated to estimate the value of the property taken,” according to documents filed with the Raleigh County Circuit Court in mid-September.
The documents, approved by Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling, also legally transfer ownership of the property from the Durgans to the Raleigh County Commission by way of eminent domain.
The county plans to use the property as part of its “Gateway Project,” which aims to improve the appearance of entrances to Beckley and Raleigh County.
“We just want what’s fair,” Shauntell Durgan told commissioners.
In response, Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said the commissioners had discussed in a previous staff meetings and decided to hire a certified appraiser to appraise the Durgans’ property to verify its value.
Once the apprisal is complete Tolliver said, Raleigh County Commission Attorney Bill Roop will be in touch with the Durgans on the findings.
Shauntell and Michael Durgan both said they were pleased with the commissioners’ decision to have an appraisal completed but question why that wasn’t done prior to the eminent domain claim.
“(Roop) is doing it backward,” Shauntell Durgan said. “He is trying to cover his self because he was trying to get it cheap. He knows a commercial property that’s 1.2 acres is worth more than a thousand dollars.
“He thought that we were ignorant and wasn’t going to fight it,” she said. “When he put in (the court filings) ‘fair price’ – a thousand dollars? That’s just like a slap in the face, like he gave me a dollar and told me to go home little girl.”
Shauntell Durgan, who is Black, said she has also filed a civil rights claim with Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for the way she believes Raleigh County has attempted to bully its way into taking the property.
“I think that race always plays into it especially if you’re female,” she said. “It just doesn’t make sense. If they’re doing something for the community and it’s going to bring jobs and build the community up, I’m all for it. But why do I have to suffer? They need to be fair to us.”
During a separate interview with The Register-Herald following the commission meeting, Roop said the commission followed state code in regards to claiming eminent domain. He added that getting the property appraised is not required by state code.
Michael Durgan said the couple has owned the property for roughly eight years after purchasing it for somewhere around $40,000.
It used to be the site of their restaurant, Yesterday’s on the Creek Bar and Grill, but has not been used for commercial use since August 2019 when the restaurant burned down.
Since then, the couple allege to have gone through a slew of what they perceived to be underhanded dealings with the county from being discouraged to rebuild a business on the property because of flooding concerns, to having a lien placed on the property by the county for demolition work they felt was unnecessary.
County Engineer Detlef Ulfers, said he has been out to the property several times since it burned down for inspections and in response to complaints made by residents that the property posed a danger and was an eye sore.
In 2021, Ulfers visited and took pictures of the property in January and April when all that remained of the former structure were remnants of the basement floor, which included a few partial walls as well as a concrete foundation.
Ulfers said one of the main safety concerns was a roughly eight foot drop off into the floor of the basement off the shoulder of the road.
“If anybody slid on ice – they could have gone straight over, there’s no guard rail or anything,” he said.
In April, Ulfers said the county removed all such remnants and filled the area in with dirt, after receiving approval from the county commission in March and making the proper notifications to the Durgans.
Shauntell Durgan said she was under the impression that the county was not going to demo everything including the concrete slab which she and her husband intended to use as the foundation for a new business.
“They said were going to fill it in,” she said “Why would you demolish the concrete base? They could have put dirt on top of it because they said it was unsafe. Well, it’s still unsafe. It was just a waste of $2,500 that they charged us.”
Shauntell Durgan said the city placed a $2,500 lien on the property for the cost of the demolition.
Shauntell Durgan said it was at this point that the Durgans enlisted Brian Brown, a local realtor, to place the property up for sale.
Shauntell Durgan said they had originally intended to keep the property and park a food truck and set up tables on the remaining concrete slab but once that was gone, so was their plan.
Brown, who also attended the commission meeting and has fought alongside the Durgans to reclaim their property, said he has never seen an eminent domain claim play out like this.
He added that he just did a sale of a residential property where the state claimed eminent domain for a roadway project, so he knows how the process should work.
“(The state) provided an appraisal. The homeowner could get an appraisal also if they disagreed with the price,” he explained. “Then they negotiated to come up with a fair market value for the property. Then they gave them a check for their property and a check for moving expenses.”
Brown, who listed the price of the Durgans’ property in May for roughly $59,900, said an appraisal was never done by the county.
He added that he came to this value after seeing another property in that area sell for roughly $100,000.
“Any time that land is taken, an appraisal is done and a fair market value is offered and given to the land owner,” he said. “Unfortunately, the county did none of that. They simply called my clients and told them that they had a check for $1,000 down at the courthouse to go and pick up. (My clients) did not have the opportunity to refute this $1,000 offer. A thousand dollars for a piece of commercial property is ridiculous.”
While the county has agreed to hire an appraisal, Roop said he stands by the property value assed by the county.
“There are many ways of determining the value,” he said. “We looked at the properties all up and down that creek, we looked at what we believe that property was worth in in the current condition . . . we felt like we had sufficient info to judge and to make that decision of the value of the property.”
The Durgans have also made claims that they were not sufficiently notified regarding the county’s intention to claim ownership of the property through eminent domain.
In documents obtained by The Register-Herald, a notice stating the county’s intension was filed with the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk on August 25 and subsequently mailed to Michael Durgan through certified mail.
The Dugans said they received the letter but not through certified mail, where a signature is required. As such, they say they did not know the significance of the letter and did not open it until recently after learning that the county now owned their property.
Roop said the way in which the letter was received does not matter so long at the couple received it. He added that no steps in the eminent domain process were skipped and that the Dugans still have legal option available to question the county’s appraised value of the property.
He said they would do that by hiring an attorney to file an objection.
A commission would then be appointed by a circuit judge to hear evidence from both sides and then make a determination.
“That’s all in the natural process that’s set out in the West Virginia code,” Roop said. “That is just the process. They have not missed anything by opening their mail late.”
Brown said he is helping the Durgans find an attorney to take their case, but it has proved challenging
“Most attorneys that work in Raleigh County, they don’t want to go against the county,” he said
The commission intends to use the property as part of it Gateways Project, which is being done in partnership with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Division of Highways, the City of Beckley and the Raleigh County Commission.