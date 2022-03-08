Property matters take center stage at Beckley Common Council meeting

The City of Beckley now owns the former WJLS building on Main Street and is one step closer to accepting about 142 acres from Pinecrest Development Corporation, following Beckley Common Council’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
The city also voted to purchase two lots near Carter Street for use by Beckley Sanitary Board.
Council voted on first reading to accept the Pinecrest acreage along the former East Beckley Bypass along with a debt of $325,645.72 that the non-profit Pinecrest Development owes on a note that is backed by the property.
Pinecrest has asked to donate the property to the city.
The city will also assume a $1,500 per month rent payment to Forward Southern West Virginia on behalf of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA).
As part of the agreement, city attorney Bill File said, Pinecrest will assign to the city all leases from Pinecrest Plaza South, which File said more than covers the rental obligation that the city will have to Forward Southern West Virginia.
Council approved the ordinance on first reading, at a request by Mayor Rob Rappold. A second reading and public hearing will be held on March 22. If council approves the measure on March 22, the city will own the 142.27 acres.
Council approved an ordinance to accept the donation of another property, the former WJLS building on Main Street. Harper Rentals has donated the building to the city.
Prior to council’s vote, NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher said that her group has identified the building as a space that will allow expansion of The Hive business incubation center in Beckley.
She said the space could be used as a maker’s market and urged the city to invest funds for repairs. Those repairs could be used as matching funds to seek grants, she explained, including costs to replace the roof.
Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price made the motion to accept the property, and At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter seconded.
Council voted to purchase Lot 418 on Carter Street, along with part of an 18-foot alley and parcels 28, 29, 30, 31, 139 and 140 in the vicinity of Carter Street and City Avenue. The cost of the properties was not published on the agenda, and the properties will be used for infrastructure for Beckley Sanitary Board.
Rappold also told council that BSB manager Jeremiah Johnson and accounting experts will meet with council in a workshop on Monday, March 14, at 5:05 p.m., to discuss a pay rates study.
The rates for stormwater have not been adjusted in 15 years, and sanitation rates have not been adjusted for seven years, Rappold reported.
In other actions:
• Reedy asked about the process for removal of two burned houses on E Street.
Chief Code Enforcement Officer Donny Morgan said the process has started and that there is a municipal hearing on the properties on March 30 and that the city will proceed after the meeting.
Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap said there are 10 strong applicants for a lifeguard certification test. The city is recruiting lifeguards to staff New River Park pool and has had a struggle with finding qualified applicants. Dunlap recruited a pool of 17 from Woodrow Wilson High School. He said he has also reached out to the West Virginia University Institute of Technology swim team and other high schools to recruit athletes. He added that he would like a number of lifeguards who are eligible to work in future years, in an effort to combat the shortage.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher asked if the city could work with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia to place bold signage at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, where hikers access Piney Gorge trails. Hikers and walkers are driving into the complex and getting their vehicles locked in at night by staff, which locks the gates at dusk. Sopher said many panic at being locked in after hiking and that it is a recurring problem. Rappold said he supports the plan.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter thanked Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian and Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter for leading an effort to remove illegal firearms from the streets.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock announced a ribbon-cutting for the Salvation Army’s new facility on Wednesday, March 9, at noon.