Prom and graduation guidelines expected in near future

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Friday that school officials plan to offer "traditional" graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021, complete with a walk across the stage and parents in attendance.
He added that school administrators are waiting for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Gov. Jim Justice and the Raleigh County Health Department to issue direction on how many family members each student may have in attendance.
"The attendance guidelines are not set yet," Price said Friday. "We don't know how many can attend."
In the wake of a global pandemic, the Class of 2020 at schools around the nation improvised their graduation ceremonies with socially distant "walks" outside and parents watching from cars, car parades or completely virtual ceremonies.
This year, Price wants district seniors to have a traditional ceremony and will announce more information when it is available, he said.
Since December, school superintendents have been waiting for DHHR and state education officials to issue guidelines for Prom 2021.
Price said he hoped to receive the prom guidelines by the end of the day Friday or the week of March 15. Parents and students will be notified of the plans for prom once school officials receive the information.
"We do expect to make an announcement next week," he said.
Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Rocky Powell notified parents Friday that the Raleigh County Athletic agenda and policy permits the home team athletes to have eight family members in attendance while the visiting team athletes may have four members in attendance.
A major change is to the Coach's Card, issued by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC). Visitors' coach cards will be limited to opposing schools and one guest while the home coach will allow all school coaches and one member.
High schools are now allowed to sell up to 25 percent capacity of the venue to the general public, Powell reported.