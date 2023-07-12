CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Projects to install or upgrade ADA curb ramps in nearly two dozen communities around West Virginia are among 20 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday.
The projects, including projects in most all counties in The Register-Herald market, are a part of a federally mandated program to improve handicapped access on federally funded roads. The WVDOH has been systematically upgrading ADA curb ramps all around the Mountain State for the past several years.
The WVDOH has been coordinating upgrading ADA curb ramps with other construction and paving projects, adding ramps before undertaking other paving or construction projects to better utilize taxpayer money.
Projects from the region on the July 11 letting include:
- ADA curb ramps, Richwood, Summersville, and Mount Hope (Fayette and Nicholas counties)
- U.S. 19 paving, Appalachian Drive to New River Gorge Bridge (Fayette County)
- District 9 road striping (Fayette, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties)
- District 10 road striping.(McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)
- Princeton overhead bridge replacement (Mercer County)
