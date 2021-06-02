Project offers kids books and more

"Hit a Home Run With Reading” program to offer children books and more Tuesday. 

The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donated 200 pencils and 200 Friends of Coal bracelets to the first “Hit a Home Run With Reading” program.

The event was created as a project of the Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter XI with Brenda Epling as the chairman. Epling is a teacher at Beckley Elementary.

The chapter saw a need to get children more involved in reading in a fun way and the first event was created. Two hundred sixty-five students were given free tickets to the Linda Kay Epling Baseball stadium where they will get to see a ballgame, get a new book to read, pick up gifts from the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, pads and pencils from Books A Million and see characters dressed up as if they came out of the books.

This event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, at 5 p.m.

Epling and her DKG sisters hope this is just the beginning of these events and welcomes other schools or participants who may be interested to call her at 304-578-3112 for more information.

