Project offers kids books and more

The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donated 200 pencils and 200 Friends of Coal bracelets to the first “Hit a Home Run With Reading” program.
The event was created as a project of the Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter XI with Brenda Epling as the chairman. Epling is a teacher at Beckley Elementary.
The chapter saw a need to get children more involved in reading in a fun way and the first event was created. Two hundred sixty-five students were given free tickets to the Linda Kay Epling Baseball stadium where they will get to see a ballgame, get a new book to read, pick up gifts from the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, pads and pencils from Books A Million and see characters dressed up as if they came out of the books.
This event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, at 5 p.m.
Epling and her DKG sisters hope this is just the beginning of these events and welcomes other schools or participants who may be interested to call her at 304-578-3112 for more information.