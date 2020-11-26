Programming survey in final week

Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneFayette County Parks and Recreation is in the process of finalizing a survey to gauge the community’s involvement with the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building and the Fayette County Park. The survey, which runs through Nov. 30, will help determine future programming for youth and adults at both locations. The Parks and Recreation Board encourages everyone to take the survey and share the link with others. The link is located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2HY9LMS.