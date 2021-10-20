A Greenbrier County magistrate ruled Wednesday during a preliminary hearing that probable cause was found for the felony charges against Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver that stemmed from a June incident.
Copenhaver was charged with three felonies, child neglect, burglary and conspiracy, as well as assault, which is a misdemeanor.
The charges are a result of allegations that Copenhaver, along with his 12-year-old son and his brother-in-law, Lloyd “Billy” Lightner, broke into Charlie Baldwin’s Alderson residence, stole some weapons and also harassed his girlfriend, who was there at the time.
Lightner is also facing similar charges, but his case is being tried separately.
Prior to stating his decision, Greenbrier Magistrate Judge Tim Stover said he was “bothered” that Copenhaver would involve his 12-year-old son.
“I take my kid fishing ... not out on a rampage,” Stover said.
Stover then made a ruling that probable cause had been established on the felony charges and the case would be bound over to the Greenbrier County Circuit Court.
Several members of the public who identified themselves as Alderson residents attended Wednesday’s hearing. They said they were there to stay up to date on the case involving their mayor.
During the hearing, Copenhaver’s attorney John H. Bryan argued that the crux of the case was a civil and not criminal matter as it occurred at property owned by Lightner’s mother that was being rented to Baldwin.
He pointed out that Lightner’s mother was in the process of evicting Baldwin and had filed paperwork to that effect on June 16, the day before the incident. Bryan said the men were there to conduct an inspection.
Bryan said the men had legal rights to enter the residence as a family member owned the property. He also argued that they never intended to steal the weapons because they assumed it was dangerous to leave weapons in a house which they perceived to be abandoned.
To the child neglect charge, Bryan said that had Copenhaver’s son been in real danger, a call would have been made to a child welfare agency, which it was not, according to testimony from West Virginia State Police Trooper Ethan Beard, who investigated the incident.
Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via called the eviction notice “background noise.”
He said it gave the defendants “no authority whatsoever” to enter the property without notice as Baldwin was the lawful tenant.
Via said the defense's story that the men were there to conduct an inspection does not hold up as inspections do not include rummaging through personal items, drinking or urinating on property.
Via also disputed Bryan’s point that the weapons were being taken out of safety. Citing witness testimony given by Baldwin on Wednesday, Via said the men did not take all the weapons present in the home.
Baldwin told the court he had several loaded guns in a locked box, which is also where the rifle was located and taken. He added that the only way for the men to get into that box without the key would have been to pry it open.
Finally, addressing the child neglect charge, Via said, “Copenhaver took a 12-year-old to a burglary,” adding that the 12-year-old also handled the stolen rifle, which was loaded.
As part of Wednesday’s hearing, State Trooper Beard gave detailed testimony as to Copenhaver’s involvement in the incident that was obtained during an interview.
Beard stated that he began his investigation on June 18, the day after the incident took place, after Baldwin called the state police.
As part of that investigation, Beard did a walk-through of Baldwin’s residence as Baldwin pointed out what had been done and taken as a result of the break-in.
During this time, Beard was also informed by Baldwin that Lightner’s mother had returned the weapons taken by her son and Copenhaver.
Beard also conducted interviews with Baldwin, his girlfriend Janah Fleshman (Carson), who was present at the time of the incident, Lightner and Lightner’s mother, Betty.
The interviews all took place within a week of the June 17 incident.
Nearly a month later, Beard interviewed Copenhaver on July 20 at a city building in Alderson.
Beard said Copenhaver was expecting him, not on that particular date, but Beard believed Copenhaver had known for a time that Beard was looking to question him.
According to this interview as told in the words of Beard, Copenhaver was contacted on Thursday, June 17, by Lightner to investigate a house on Alta Drive in Alderson that was owned and being rented out by Lightner’s family.
Upon realization that Lightner was drunk, Copenhaver offered to drive Lightner to the property. He was also accompanied by his 12-year-old son.
Beard said Copenhaver did not explain why he took his son with him.
Beard said Copenhaver informed him that his son came along to “hang out” and that he wasn’t “expecting any issues.”
It was around dusk when Copenhaver said his son and Lightner entered the house. Copenhaver alleged the house had a smell, was in a state of disarray and appeared as if it was abandoned. He also observed that the power had been shut off.
Beard said Copenhaver told him that Lightner, who was already drunk, continued to drink inside the house. Copenhaver admitted to having one beer inside the house.
Copenhaver and Lightner then began rummaging through personal belongings in the house. Beard said Copenhaver admitted to bagging up sex toys found in the home but did not take them out of the house.
A loaded rifle and compound bow were then found by Lightner and given to Copenhaver’s son, who was told by Lightner to take them outside and place them in Copenhaver’s vehicle.
Around this time, Copenhaver’s son told the two men that he saw headlights from a vehicle coming up the driveway. They would later discover this vehicle belonged to Fleshman.
Copenhaver informed Beard that he and his son went out the back door to where his vehicle was parked while Lightner went out the front door.
When Beard was conducting a walk-through of the house with Baldwin in June, he found urine on Baldwin’s bed that Baldwin alleged was left during the break-in.
Beard said he asked Copenhaver what he knew about it and was told he did not see it happen nor was it his doing.
In the cross examination by Bryan, his line of questions began by asking Beard if he knew of Copenhaver and knew that Copenhaver was the mayor of Alderson.
Beard said he had no prior knowledge of who Copenhaver was and “would not have known the man’s name unless someone told me.”
He added that he handles every case the same regardless or who the involved parties are or what they do.
Beard said that to his recollection it was likely during his interview with Baldwin that he was told Copenhaver was Alderson’s mayor.
Bryan then asked Beard if he knew that Lightner’s mother was in the process of evicting Baldwin from the residence.
Beard said he was informed about the evection notice but noted that he was there to investigate Baldwin’s criminal allegations, not to get involved in a civil matter.
When Baldwin took the stand, Bryan asked several questions regarding his actual residence and tried to suggest that Baldwin had abandoned his Alderson residence and was living with his girlfriend in Ronceverte.
Baldwin said he had been living with his girlfriend, Fleshman, a few days prior to the incident because he was in a bad accident and she was taking care of him.
He added that he had not abandoned his Alderson residence and stayed at the home the night prior to the incident as well as the day of the incident, though he was away at the time Lightner, Copenhaver and Copenhaver’s son showed up.
Baldwin was initially alerted to Copenhaver's and Lightner's presence at his residence by Fleshman, who showed up at the house and was approached by the men.
Baldwin said when he arrived, his interaction with the men was aggressive and he called 911.
The men, along with the boy, then left. Baldwin said he then called 911 again after finding out that the men had been in his home as indicated by the front door that had been left ajar.
Baldwin said he has since vacated the property and the evection filing has been settled.
He added that he was afraid to stay in the home after the incident because it made him “uncomfortable” knowing they had broken in and gone through his belongings.
Fleshman also took the stand but was only questioned by Bryan. When the court proceeding began, Via said he only intended to address the felony charges in the case.
In the criminal complaint, Fleshman states that Lightner stroked her arm and back of neck. She also said Copenhaver said he knew who she was though she did not know who he was.
A date for when this case will be heard in Greenbrier County Circuit Court has not been set.