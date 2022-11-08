FAYETTEVILLE — A West Virginia House of Delegates member dogged by recent allegations of sexual harassment and quid pro quo fell to his Democrat challenger in Fayette County in Tuesday's election.
Austin Haynes, the Republican incumbent in House of Delegates District 50, is facing allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women who say he used his House position to seek sexual favors, according to recent media reports.
On the heels of those allegations, Haynes faced Democrat challenger David "Elliott" Pritt, of Oak Hill, in the 2022 general election.
When the unofficial results were tallied, Pritt had compiled 1,885 votes, or 51.6 percent, compared to 1,757 votes, or 48.1 percent, for Haynes.
"The people of the 50th delegate district in central Fayette County made a choice, a moral choice, and a choice based on qualifications and that’s how I ran and I’m going to be happy to represent all the people of Fayette County, regardless of political party or political leanings," said Pritt, a Fayette school teacher. "I’m going to pride myself on the fact that I will be a delegate who will always have their phone on and if I miss a call, I’ll always return a call."
"I’ll be sitting in a super-minority as well (as being a first-term delegate) and so the reality of the situation is that I will do what I can (in his first go-round in Charleston)," he continued. "My priorities will include attempting to get an in-patient drug rehabilitation facility in our district, or in Fayette County. It’s something we desperately need and it’s something that I will laser focus on as much as possible and I will work across the aisle as much as possible to make it happen.
"A couple other things, you know, more resources for our students, more resources for foster parents, cheaper adoption fees so that we can get some kids out of foster care and maybe open up the adoption process for more families because it’s cost-prohibitive. We have a lot of real issues facing our state and it’s time we started treating the causes of our issues instead of the symptoms, and that will be my focus."
Haynes could not be reached for comment after the results were posted.
"I’m not going to Monday morning quarterback," Pritt said when asked how the allegations might have affected his opponent's reelection chances. "At the end of the day, I ran a clean race and it’s very unfortunate. In the last two weeks of the race, when these allegations broke, I refused to use them against my opponent and nothing that came from my campaign addressed them in any way and he just came at me, both barrels blasting. It’s unfortunate and I hate that he chose to take it down a negative path instead of being a man and standing up and making a statement or taking responsibility or saying anything at all.
"All he chose to do was attack me, and I think we see the results of that type of behavior tonight."
In a profile submitted to The Register-Herald ahead of the election, Pritt said he is a fourth-generation Fayette County resident, a graduate of Oak Hill High School and a former staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
In House District 51, Republican incumbent Tom Fast faced off with Democrat challenger Gabe Peña. Both are Fayetteville residents.
Fast secured 2,890 votes, compared to 2,041 for Peña, to earn his fifth term in office.
"It’s very humbling and I’m very grateful to the voters of this new district, the 51st District," Fast said. "I’ve never run in such a small district before.
"It was a good race. I am disappointed that there were some distorted cards that came out distorting the truth, coming from outside interest groups and a lot of money was thrown in, but I don’t want to focus on that.
"I want to focus on the voters who have put me in the office, all people in the 51st District. We need to get busy.
"We’re in a very solid, solid position economically in the state of West Virginia. We’re running over a billion-dollar surplus and it’s time to get some tax relief for our people. It’s the best way we can fight inflation for our people. That’s not just for this district, but for the entire state. I’m going to do my best and I will say that God is my helper and he’s the one who sustains me."
"One of the things we need to do is get some tax relief for the taxpayers," he reiterated. "Inflation is just eating holes in people’s wallets.
"And another thing we really need to address head-on and strong is the number of foster children in our foster care system. We need to make sure there’s proper funding for the foster families and we need to expedite, as best we can and as properly as we can, the adoption process. Try to get these children into safe, loving homes."
Peña is the former Fayette County resource coordinator who currently is co-director of the New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville and is a Fayetteville town councilman.
