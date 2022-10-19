PRINCETON — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Princeton vape business.
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Soul Vapor, on Thorn Street in Princeton, is one of six companies that complaints have been filed against related to stopping the illegal manufacture and sale of unauthorized vaping products.
In civil complaints and accompanying court papers filed in U.S. District Court, the government alleges that the defendants “illegally manufacture and sell electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products, including finished 'e-liquids,' or liquids that contain nicotine and colorings, flavorings and/or other ingredients.”
The complaints also allege the defendants “caused tobacco products to become adulterated and misbranded while held for sale after shipment of one or more of their components in interstate commerce, and that they continued to manufacture, sell and distribute the adulterated and misbranded tobacco products despite receiving warning letters from the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] that they were violating the law. These actions are the first seeking to enjoin manufacturers of ENDS products for violations of the premarket review requirements of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA).”
“These cases are an important step in stopping the illegal sale of unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery system products,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to work closely with FDA to stop the distribution of illegal, unauthorized tobacco products.”
“Today’s enforcement actions represent a significant step for the FDA in preventing tobacco product manufacturers from violating the law,” Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said in the announcement. “The FDA is committed to acting swiftly when we are made aware of these violations. We will not stand by as manufacturers repeatedly break the law, especially after being afforded multiple opportunities to comply.”
The lawsuits were filed against companies in five other states: Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Washington.
Each of the defendants manufactured and sold ENDS products after receiving notice of the need to first obtain FDA marketing authorizations, the Justice Department said. The defendants did not attempt to obtain FDA authorization for their tobacco products at issue.
Soul Vapor could not be reached for comment on the civil action.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
