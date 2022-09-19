PRINCETON — Kindergarten students are scheduled to go back to class next week, and other students will return in early October after a school has been cleaned of mold.
Mold was discovered Aug. 8 on classroom surfaces in Princeton Primary School, so students could not return to school until the interior was cleaned.
Representatives of the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of School Facilities inspected Princeton Primary on Aug. 10. On Aug. 15, the Office of School Facilities gave Mercer County Schools an indoor air quality report. It had been determined that during the summer, mold formed because an HVAC system failed to regulate humidity levels within the building.
In order to remove the mold and repair the school’s HVAC system so it can regulate humidity levels, Princeton Primary School did not open for in-person learning on Aug. 26.
Princeton Primary could not open on Aug. 26 because mold still had to be removed, but classes are now scheduled to open, according to Amy Harrison, data information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
“Yes. In fact, the kindergarten gets to come back next week,” Harrison said Monday. “Kindergartners can come Monday, Sept. 26, because that wing of the building has been approved for use.”
A third party tested air quality to make sure the school was safe for students and the staff, she said.
The rest of the students will come back Monday, Oct. 3. In the meantime, their teachers will provide direct instruction through Microsoft Teams.
“We’re happy,” Harrison said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
