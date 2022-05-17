The Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday sent $18 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for six health centers across West Virginia, including $2,596,878 for Bluestone Health Association, Inc. in Princeton.
The funding was made available through the HHS Health Center Cluster grant program.
In a separate federal outlay, the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization projects across West Virginia received $26.63 million.