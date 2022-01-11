Charles Boyett Mitchell, Jr., 35, of Princeton, was sentenced Monday to three years and 10 months in federal prison for distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Mitchell sold a quantity of cocaine to a confidential informant in Princeton on May 7, 2018. As part of the plea, Mitchell also admitted to distributing cocaine and methamphetamine on three other occasions, and to possessing a quantity of methamphetamine that he intended to distribute. Law enforcement officers also recovered a small amount of U.S. currency and a firearm during the investigation.