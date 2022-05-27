Princeton hospital CEO expects outpatient services will continue to increase under affiliation with WVU Medicine

PRINCETON — Outpatient services will be expanded at PCH Bluefield Emergency Department as the impact of Princeton Community Hospital’s affiliation with WVU Medicine is already being seen.
Karen Bowling, president and CEO of PCH, told the Bluefield City Board earlier this week the hospital’s Bluefield Campus ER is “very busy” and outpatient services will continue to increase.
“We already have a very strong primary care presence there,” she said. “We have now started a general surgery rotation in Bluefield. All of our general surgeons who go to Princeton will also rotate to our Bluefield clinic.”
Bowling said the hospital’s interventional cardiologist offices are also in Bluefield.
“We have a very busy emergency department here,” she said. “We have a lot of outpatient services and we are looking to expand some of those services.”
Bowling said Bluefield, with the nearby Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias, is also a strong provider of behavioral health services and that is a “real plus for us.”
Both PCH and Bluefield ERs see patients with behavioral health issues and they get priority to come to the Pavilion.
At many hospitals across the state, those patients may sit for days before they get services, she said.
Bowling was providing an update for board members on WVU Medicine’s contract arrangement with PCH and told them the resources made available from being part of that system will help everyone in the region.
“As our hospital and all of our campuses grow, we grow with WVU Medicine, “ she said.
Bowling said WVU Medicine is “very progressive across the state” in terms of things they are doing.
A huge advantage, she said, is that all of the “latest and greatest technology" and other resources the statewide system has are, or will be, available for people in this area.
The multi-state system is anchored by the 720-bed hospital and academic medical center in Morgantown, and the system owns or manages 21 hospitals.
“We are the largest employer in West Virginia,” she said.
That means access to the best technology and experts in all medical areas, providing care that will not require travel.
“Our goal is to keep people close to home,” she said. “We try to bring resources to our local community so that through telemedicine or other avenues we are able to meet the needs of people close to home. That is very important to us.”
When people do need to leave the area for specialized treatment, they can go to Morgantown rather than out of state, she said, with access to a new children’s hospital opening soon as well as facilities for critical care, transplants and other major medical needs.
Bowling noted a full agreement between WVU Medicine and PCH should be signed this summer with a tentative full transition date of Jan. 1, 2023, bringing PCH officially into the WVU Medicine system.
“We see no reason why that date isn’t achievable,” she said, as all approvals should be met.
Many clinical affiliations have already started, both in Princeton and in the Bluefield ER, she said, including telestroke and teleneurology programs.
Having a telestroke program is the quickest way to get treatment, she said, because “we are connected to Morgantown.”
When someone comes to either emergency room with a stroke, Bowling said they can “immediately dial up a neurologist in Morgantown” to get an idea of what the appropriate treatment may be.
Telemedicine clinics are also being set up, she said, and will provide patients with access to specialty services in Morgantown “without going to Morgantown.”
One has been opened in Summersville and it’s been a “huge success.”
“Our tentative opening (for a PCH telemedicine clinic) is Aug. 22 and we will continue to add services over the course of six months after that,” she said.
Bowling said WVU Medicine also provides a “huge advantage” in recruiting medical professionals.
“People want to be affiliated with the university,” she said, “so it will allow us to bring people into this community who will work and live here and be affiliated with an academic medical center in case they want to be involved in research.”
Bowling said a master facility plan is being developed for five to 10 years down the road, evaluating what is needed and if enough facilities are available to meet those needs.
It will look at “how can we set up to be successful,” she said. “We are already the hub in the southern part of the state,” serving five counties in West Virginia and people in southwest Virginia as well.
“We are not going to be serving just this Mercer County area,” she said. “Our goal is to be a regional hub for WVU Medicine and serve the bigger, greater need … WVU Medicine is very committed to this area.”
The master plan may be completed this summer.
“Once we have that completed and done our own analysis and become part of WVU Medicine we will be able to talk about what the multi-year planning will be,” she said.
But details will be worked out with WVU Medicine before the final plan is released.
“I do think this is exciting for this geographic area,” she said of the master facility plan. “It will take commitment on the part of the people here in Mercer County because some of the expanded plan might include fundraising to build some things and do great things here in southern West Virginia.”
Board member Treyvon Simmons said he thinks WVU Medicine is doing “a beautiful thing” and especially improving access to medical resources that will mean people don’t have to travel.
Mayor Ron Martin asked Bowling to come back and share the master plan when it’s ready.
“We are all interested in the role the Bluefield campus will play in the provision of services,” he said. “We are excited that you have allowed the other specialties to come over here and to have some presence here where folks don’t have to drive all the way to Princeton…”
“At the end of the day, the good news about WVU Medicine is they are very holistic and we are going to look at, from a geography perspective, where we are going to place facilities and what we need to do where,” Bowling, a Mullens native, said, adding that she understands this area and the geography.
“All of these things will have to be factors we take into consideration to figure out what is the right mix of things in the right location,” she said. “We are very strategic. We think a lot about it … and we try to be smart about how we finance things.”
Bowling said the Bluefield Emergency Department is “very important to us, so we are going to figure out the right mix of things and what to do. I can assure you of that.”
PCH purchased the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center in 2019 and eventually closed in-patient services, leaving the emergency department and some other services intact.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the hope is the Bluefield campus can be “set up for success” and the city wants to go in the same direction to make sure it is attractive to doctors and nurses.
Marson said the city should be “hand-in-hand” with the hospital on its plans.
Bowling said she agrees with him.
“We have to get physicians to come here,” she said. “Once we get people here, they will love it. But you’ve got to get people to come here to begin with. That is normally the biggest recruitment challenge we face because people will say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go to southern West Virginia.’ Well, they don’t know how great we are.”
Bowling said you have to have cooperation and infrastructure and other things in the community so “when we do bring them in and show them around they see the value of what we offer.”
That includes outdoor activities, the camaraderie, the family atmosphere.
“Those things are going to be extremely important, and I agree … I think the partnership is the direction we have to go to be successful,” she said.
Bowling took over the reins at PCH in July 2021.
Prior to that, she was vice president of government affairs for the WVU Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center.