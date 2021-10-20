Princeton Community Hospital integrating into WVU Health System

PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital will move from an affiliate of the WVU Health System to an integrated part of the system.
A letter of intent to do so has been signed by the PCH Board of Directors, the City of Princeton and the WVU Health System, the system announced Wednesday.
The process started after PCH entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with WVU Hospitals in December 2020.
At that time, the agreement said assistance would be provided to PCH in “day-to-day” operations and opportunities would be explored for more integrated services. Other parts of the agreement that were approved included a collaborative clinical relationship, a business association agreement and the use of the WVU trademark.
In July, Karen Bowling, executive vice president of government affairs for the WVU Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center, was named president and CEO of PCH.
“Throughout my time at Summersville Regional Medical Center, I have seen firsthand the benefits that come from being a member of the WVU Health System – it’s a win for community, it’s a win for our employees, and, most importantly, it’s a win for our patients,” Bowling said in Wednesday’s announcement. “I know that the same will hold true for Mercer County, the employees of PCH, and our patients, who will have greater access to the specialty and subspecialty care that WVU Medicine provides.”
“I couldn’t be more excited for the future of health care in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia,” James “Rusty” Sarver III, president of the PCH Board, said in the announcement. “Becoming part of WVU Medicine will ensure expanded services, greater access to health care, and the highest quality of health care in our region. With this agreement, I have no doubt we have secured health care for our service area for the next 50 years.”
Princeton Mayor David Graham said the move will not only benefit health care in the region but the local economy as well.
“The City of Princeton is very pleased to be a part of the expansion of high quality health care for the entire region,” he said. “This expansion will not only have a positive impact on health care, but will offer many additional opportunities for the growth of businesses and employment. We look forward to WVU Health System membership and all the benefits of expanded services for the long term.”
Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said the move will help serve the medical needs of the region.
“West Virginia’s terrain is one of the things that makes it a beautiful state,” he said. “Unfortunately, it also makes it difficult for people in the more mountainous regions of the state to access the health care they need. That’s why it’s important for us to bring Princeton Community Hospital into the WVU Medicine family, so that the folks in the southernmost regions of West Virginia don’t have to cross state lines to find high quality care.”
Wright said in the system’s role as the academic medical center of the state’s land-grant university, “we are responsible for caring for all West Virginians, and this will help us better serve the people in southern West Virginia.”
The official closing of the WVU Health System becoming the sole member of PCH and fully integrating the hospital into the system is anticipated for late 2022 after all necessary government approvals.
