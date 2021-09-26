Princeton Community Hospital CEO focuses on path ahead

princeton — A new course is being charted at Princeton Community Hospital, and its new leader is focused on providing the services the area needs.
Karen Bowling is now the CEO of PCH, which is an affiliate of WVUMedicine, and the hospital’s connection with West Virginia University has brought her here.
A Wyoming County native and Bluefield State College graduate with an associate’s degree in nursing, Bowling’s extensive background in health care helped bring her to a leadership position that she said her time at BSC laid the groundwork for.
From her first job as a nurse at Mullins Hospital to working at the cabinet level for the state, she said all roads have led her to Mercer County. But she worked her way up learning the basics of health care first.
From the BSC degree, she went directly to Mullins Hospital, and her work in the emergency room placed her directly into dealing with a wide variety of medical issues.
Bowling eventually earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from WVU as well as a master’s degree in higher education from Capella University.
Her path has taken her through many roles, including CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley and, prior to joining WVUMedicine, serving as cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and shepherding an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program under then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
Before taking over PCH, she was serving as executive vice president of government affairs for the West Virginia University Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine’s Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Now, she is running the largest health care provider organization in southern West Virginia, and it’s a position she sees as an opportunity to help people.
Bowling has served in various leadership roles, including as chair, of the West Virginia Hospital Association. She was also a board member of several organizations, including the Raleigh County Community Action Association, the YMCA of Beckley, and the Beckley Health Right Clinic and served as chair of the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
But this is the biggest challenge yet and one she is figuratively and literally at home with since she is a native of southern West Virginia and is familiar with all the health issues here.
“This right here is a chance for me to give back,” she said of accepting the PCH offer. “The southern part of the state has a special place in my heart. I am from here. I understand the health care needs of the people in this community. I understand that we are unique.”
One of the keys to Bowling is not only to treat sick people but also to teach them how to manage chronic illnesses as well as lead a healthier lifestyle.
That requires a great degree of personal responsibility on a patient’s part, she said, and people who do take that responsibility reap the benefits.
“There are a lot of things we can do to improve people’s lives by just getting them in quicker for services,” she said, and that means a better job of outreach in all of the communities and starting early in catching people before they develop critical health issues.
Bowling said she is where she belongs and wants to help as many people as she can.
“This is the place I need to be at at this point in my career,” she said. “I love what I do.”