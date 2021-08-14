West Virginia School Board President Miller Hall on Saturday urged vaccinations for children ages 12 and up as a key to avoiding another year of quarantine and school closures, which Miller said lowered students’ scores on standardized tests last school year.
“It’s very important we stay in school and maintain our safety,” Hall said. “If we go out of school another time this year, if we shut down schools for a long period of time, we are going to be in terrible shape,” Hall warned. “We’re getting further and further behind.
“Somewhere along the way, we’ve got to start trying to catch back up.
“We’re hoping this will be our year,” he said. “Parents, do everything.
“Get vaccinated. Encourage them to wear a mask.
“We need to be all as one for our young people to be successful.
“Some things you can’t control,” Miller said. “You can control taking the vaccination.
“We’re hoping and praying that for 12-year-olds and up, that their parents will allow them to be vaccinated,” he said. “I really and truly do.
“We can’t force anybody to get their vaccinations. I’m hoping they will get their vaccinations and help.”
Woodrow Wilson High School science teacher Bernard Bostick on Saturday said that he agreed with Hall’s assessment of the importance of keeping kids in school.
“I don’t see how we’re not going to go into quarantine and have a year similar to last year,” he added. “If we don’t get vaccinated, if the rates don’t go up, and if more people don’t wear masks, then we’ll have a repeat of last year.
“There’s no way to get around it.”
Bostick said it is unlikely that quarantines will be as disruptive in 2021-2022 as they were last year.
“Thankfully, in most of the United States, people are getting vaccinated to the point it will run out of unvaccinated people before long, and that will help, in some regards,” he explained. “It’s not the best way to get herd immunity, but it’s better than nothing.”
Students have not had a typical school year since March 2020, when Gov. Jim Justice was forced to close schools to stop the spread of Covid. Schools in Raleigh County operated on a blended model for most of the 2020-2021 academic year, permitting students to attend class two days each week and learn from home for three days.
The 2020-2021 school year was marked by quarantines and closures across the state, including Raleigh County.
The time out of school had an impact on students’ learning. Hall said that student test scores dropped last year.
Only 28 percent of students in grades 3-8 and 11th grade were proficient in math at the end of the 2021 school year, an 11-point drop from 39 percent in 2019.
In English and Language Arts (ELA), 40 percent were proficient last year, which was a 6-point drop from 46 percent in 2019.
In Science, which is tested in grades 5, 8, and 11, 27 percent of students were proficient, a drop from 33 percent in 2019,.
Vaughn Rhudy, Director of Assessment in the Office of Teaching and Learning for the Department of Education, said the state was able to administer assessments to more than 91 percent of students last year who were enrolled for a full academic year, or at least 135 non-consecutive days, The Intelligencer Wheeling-News Register reported.
The report combine the results of the West Virginia General Summative Assessment for grades 3-8, the SAT School Day assessment for 11th grade, and the West Virginia Alternative Summative Assessment for grade 3-8 and 11th grade.
The report covers the 2020-2021 school year and compares that data to test results for the 2018-2019 school year
“As a snapshot, we dropped down,” Hall said on Saturday. “We need to do some digging. Let’s put it that way.
“We’ve got to start digging to bring them up.”
Hall reported that the State Board of Education waived the 2.0 GPA requirement for students to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities. Students may still practice for the first six weeks of school, regardless of GPA. At the end of the six weeks, they may again play in games if the GPA has raised to 2.0.
The State BOE has given the state’s 55 school districts local control of re-entry plans. Hall said Saturday that the state board has encouraged local districts to work closely with their county health departments to develop a re-entry plan.
Raleigh Board of Education voted on Tuesday not to require students and teachers to wear masks inside of schools but to recommend they wear masks. Masks are required on school buses.
In a report presented to the Raleigh BOE, Raleigh Health Services Director Angie Foster said that Raleigh Health Department officials recommend for students and teachers to be vaccinated as the surest way to stop transmission of the VIRUS. Citing data from federal and state health experts, she said that wearing masks indoors will decrease the spread of Covid.
Foster said that Raleigh Health Department officials are recommending that students and teachers be vaccinated as the surest way to stop transmission of Covid.
Prior to Foster’s presentation, a number of speakers told the BOE that they did not believe that wearing a mask would protect them. One speaker said that Justice was “bribing” students to become vaccinated
The meeting became emotional, loud and unruly, at various points. Some of the speakers expressed distrust for the CDC, the BOE, media, Gov. Justice and the U.S. government. One woman read a portion of the West Virginia Constitution, while refusing to honor the time limit for speakers. She said that the U.S. government was full of “criminals and liars” and suggested that “the county” was in a similar state.
More than one speaker threatened board members that they could be “voted out,” and one man accused BOE member Rick Snuffer, who was wearing a face covering, of laughing at him, and then ordered Snuffer to stop laughing.
School administrators are still urging teachers, staff and students to mask up as a way of mitigating Covid, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday.
“We highly recommend everyone — staff, students — wear masks at this time,” said Price. “We will continue to highly recommend that, and we’ll continue to recommendation vaccinations to our community and anyone who is eligible.
“We know that could help get us back to some sense of normalcy, and that’s what we’re all working for.”
On Friday, where there were 5,932 active case of Covid-19 in the state with 136 confirmed cases and three deaths in Raleigh County over the previous seven days, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Of the Raleigh County cases, 29 were of people 20 years old and younger.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission. Raleigh County had an average of 21 cases per day on Friday, which was a 255 percent increase in two weeks, according to the New York Times Covid tracker, which collects data from government sources.
CDC reports that the Delta variant accounts for the rise in cases in West Virginia. Fully vaccinated West Virginians are at less risk, but NYT advised on Friday that those who are unvaccinated are at high risk in Raleigh County for contracting Covid.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that the number of cases in the state has not yet reached a point that he will again order mandatory masks for indoor activities.
This past week, California became the first state to require teachers to be vaccinated or to test weekly for Covid. On Friday, the National Education Association — the nation’s largest teacher’s union — came out in support of mandatory vaccinations and testing.
Raleigh County Education Association Co-President John Quesenberry said Wednesday that he has received no information from state officials on a similar plan in West Virginia.
“I haven’t heard any rumblings, county or statewide, yet, about requiring vaccinations, but it could, very possibly, happen, if things keep getting worse,” Quesenberry said. “I just haven’t heard anything, one way or the other, in our state.”
He pointed out that the West Virginia Education Association had pushed last year for vaccinations to be made available to teachers.
Data on the number of vaccinated Raleigh teachers was not available on Wednesday, he said.
Quesenberry said that teachers in Raleigh County are “split” on the issue of wearing masks in school, and there was no way to predict how many teachers will be following CDC guidelines and masking up while teaching indoors.
When staff returned to work last week, he said, some wore masks. Others didn’t.
“It varies from building to building,” he said. “In one of the other buildings, they said it was about 50/50.
“Ours, I think, there were probably more that didn’t have it than did, but they were both ways,” said Quesenberry, who teaches social studies at Woodrow Wilson High School, the county’s largest secondary school. “The two big things we want, as an organization, is we want to make sure our students and our friends and our colleagues are safe, as much as possible, and we’re in school, in-person, where students can have the academic discussions, the opportunities they need, and also the socialization with their friends.”
He said that any mandatory mask policy “needs to be based on local data, what’s happening with the infection rate, here, locally.”
Price said that county health officials will be conducting contact tracing again this school year, with help from school officials.
Those who are unvaccinated and who are also exposed to the virus while not wearing a mask must quarantine for 10 days. Any unmasked, unvaccinated person who has been in close contact with them must also quarantine for 10 days.
Vaccinated people and unvaccinated people who wore masks when they were exposed will only have to quarantine if they exhibit symptoms of Covid, under county health guidelines. symptoms.
Last year, quarantines led to cancellations of athletic and other events, but Price said school administrators will not be putting pressure on teachers, staff, students or coaches to vaccinate or to wear masks when the school year begins, even though it is preferred.
“We’re not in the position to pressure anyone, to promote anything or do anything,” said the school superintendent. “We’ve heard some students say, ‘We’ve gotten vaccinated because we just didn’t want to quarantine anymore.’
“We’ve had student athletes say, ‘Hey, we want our football season, our volleyball season, to go smooth this year, so we got vaccinated, so now we don’t have to quarantine.’
“Parents and students do it for different reasons,” said Price. “I don’t know if any school organizations out there, or students, are promoting (vaccinations or masks), but it’s not something we’re having them do, obviously.”
Price said any student who is harassed for wearing a mask or for not wearing a mask should report the harassment to a teacher or principal.
Bostick said that he may wear a mask while teaching, in order to model mask wearing for students. However, he has been vaccinated and had Covid last year, which means that he can skip the mask and teach students about the reliability of vaccines, he added.
He said the pandemic is a “perfect, teachable moment.”
“It gives me another year to teach the scientific method,” he said. “The fact that we’re all part of a huge science experiment where vaccinated people are the experimental part and the control part are the people who aren’t getting vaccinated.
“We can easily see what happens,” Bostick added. “It looks like, now, the people that are not vaccinated seem to be having more trouble with the virus than the people who are vaccinated.”