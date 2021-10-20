The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are partnering for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative #21 on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Crab Orchard Pharmacy, 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard, 304-253-7474.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has permanent prescription drop-off boxes in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division at 201 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, 304-255-9300.
This is a free service offered to the public.