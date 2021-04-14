The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are partnering for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative No. 20 on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crab Orchard Pharmacy, 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has permanent prescription drop-off boxes in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division at 201 Eisenhower Drive, Beckley.
Due to Covid-19, the office doors are locked. However, call 304-255-9300 upon arriving and someone will accept your unused/unwanted prescriptions.
This is a free service to the public.