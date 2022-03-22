Monongahela National Forest plans to conduct prescribed burns for Peach Orchard and Lick Mountain on Tuesday March 22 if weather conditions continue to be favorable.
The 1,119-acre Peach Orchard burn area is located northwest of Blue Bend Recreation Area. The Lick Mountain burn area is 405 acres located west of Neola.
The prescribed burns are designed to restore, maintain and enhance wildlife habitat by creating conditions that favor oak reproduction (or regeneration).
The fires burn dead leaves on the ground which allowed acorns to sprout in soil rather than in a layer of leaves.
In the Peach Orchard area, open fields and brushy habitat along the edges of these fields has decreased during the past 50 to 75 years. Open and brushy edge habitat is important because it provides nesting, foraging and cover habitat for wildlife, such as songbirds, rabbits, grouse, turkey and similar animals.
Prescribed burning also reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires by consuming burnable material on the forest floor under specific weather and fuel conditions that keep the burn manageable.
The Peach Orchard and Lick Mountain burn areas will be closed to the public on the day of the burn, and may be closed for several days after to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on roads near the burn areas before and during burning.