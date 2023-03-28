marlinton, w.va. – Monongahela National Forest plans to conduct a prescribed burn on three units in the Hopkins Knob area near Blue Bend in Greenbrier County on Wednesday if weather conditions permit.
This 844-acre prescribed burn near Blue Bend is intended to benefit overall forest health in this area’s oak-pine and oak-hickory forests and enhance wildlife habitat in the understory favored by turkey and other birds, in addition to helping reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.
The burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and may be closed for several days after to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on nearby roads before and during burning.
Residents and Forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days.
