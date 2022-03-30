New River Gorge National Park and Preserve fire managers plan to conduct a controlled burn of approximately 14 acres sometime between April 1 and May 15 in the Grandview area of the park.
Wind speed and direction, humidity, and other factors will be considered to determine the exact date of the burn.
The prescribed burn area is located east of Interstate 64, approximately five miles off Exit 129. The burn will be expected to take several hours to complete.
The purpose of this prescribed burn is to prevent the transition of the field into a closed canopy forest, a process that would displace declining grassland bird species.
The park’s preferred management tool is to use prescribed fire to maintain the field while still promoting the establishment of tall grass species favored by grassland nesting birds.
The burn is not expected to interfere with traffic flow on Raleigh County Road 9 North (the road to Grandview). For more information, contact New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Fire Management staff at 304-465-6529.