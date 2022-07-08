Prep academy will press on - with or without Hope

Montgomery Prep Academy's Aug. 22 opening is still on target, despite recent court action which blocked the Hope Scholarship.
"We will be opening the doors of Montgomery Prep Academy with or without the HOPE scholarship funding August 22, 2022," a press release from the academy this week read in part.
On June 6, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit, hearing a case in the 13th Judicial District, ruled that the Hope Scholarship was unconstitutional, according to various media reports. Tabit said she was "granting preliminary and injunctive relief," according to WV MetroNews. The scholarship program would provide funds that would allow some students to depart the state public school system for private school settings. Diverting the funding from public schools is not proper, according to the judge.
"This injunction saddens me, and our team is committed to supporting the families of West Virginia," said Daniel Puder, the president of the new prep academy.
According to Puder, a longtime youth advocate, the academy has committed to fully sponsor students who have already enrolled for the looming school term, as well as other students and families who may want to pursue that path of learning. To that end, MPA is offering 25 full scholarships for families for students grades 6-12 seeking an alternative to public schooling in a Global Cognia/SACS/CASI-accredited setting.
"Although this injunction is an obstacle, this is also an opportunity for families throughout West Virginia to stand united for school choice," said Misty McCune, the MPA dean of students.
As of earlier this week, McCune said 11 students had enrolled in MPA for the 2022-23 school year. Earlier this year, school officials said they were eyeing a first-year enrollment of a maximum of 50 for their nonprofit school.
Two other students who had enrolled recently moved out of state, and officials are waiting to complete documentation on another potential enrollee.
"The interest has definitely been sparked, and several parents have requested applications," McCune said Thursday. "I look for these spots to fill quickly."
None of the prospective students rescinded their enrollment because of the Hope Scholarship court action, McCune said. "Because as soon as I knew of the ruling, I immediately contacted our families to let them know they are qualified for full sponsorship. We knew this could happen, and we were prepared to take this challenge on in a way that eliminated stress for our families.
"We know how important this opportunity is for West Virginia education, and I took this as the opportunity to prove to our area, to our state, to our students, that our pledge to put the kids above the cost and our promise to get them to graduation is strong and steadfast. We will not give up just because the times are trying."
Some of the prospective students are private pay, said McCune. However, they still qualified for financial aid, so their tuition was far below $7,000, she noted. "We also offer many incentive programs for parent involvement that allow for more credits. We really are utilizing every method possible to give students a quality education at a price they can afford, whatever their situation."
The 25 scholarships will include full sponsorship, which covers fees, tuition, supplies, Chromebook and uniform shirts. The school does not feature a boarding component. "We hope to carry these 25 students through to graduation on a full scholarship," she said.
MCA does provide financial aid, McCune noted. "The first 25 full scholarships are to ensure our area receives the education they deserve, and we will work diligently to provide for our other students, as well. We work as a nonprofit, and our team is in a constant state of development with partners, sponsors, etc."
Families who wish to enroll their children for the coming school year are asked to contact MPA for more information. Visit montgomerypa.org.
• • •
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday said his office will appeal the Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling.
The ruling by Judge Tabit enjoined the state from implementing the program, finding it violates a provision of the state constitution that requires the state to provide a thorough and efficient system of free public schools.
"I am disappointed with this ruling," Morrisey said in a press release. "We will appeal because this is an important law that provides parents greater freedom to choose how they educate their children.
"Our kids deserve the best educational options; we will fight for our kids and the hard-working families of our state to retain this law and uphold its constitutionality."
The West Virginia Legislature passed and Gov. Jim Justice signed the Hope Scholarship into law in 2021. It provides money for students leaving the public schools system. The scholarship is set up to allow families to use the funding for a variety of expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.
• • •
The West Virginia Senate's Minority Caucus applauded the decision issued by Tabit, saying it affirmed the caucus’ longstanding position that the Hope Scholarship program is unconstitutional.
Among the members of the minority caucus offering comments on the decision was Minority Leader Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. "The program went too far by ignoring the constitution," Baldwin said in a press release. "This ruling is the consequence. Public schools are hurt, families counting on the scholarship are left confused, and most importantly students who need the most help continue to be left out by a legislature more focused on politics than people."
"The HOPE voucher, left unchecked and unregulated, is extreme, unconstitutional and would ultimately lead to consolidation or closure of WV public schools," chimed in Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha. "We warned the supermajority of this in 2021 and attempted to amend in common sense measures. Unfortunately, they would have none of it.
"Choice is fine, but not at the risk of public education. While I agree with the ruling, I am sad for the families that have been granted the voucher. They are in limbo because of a law that was constitutionally suspect or infirm from the beginning."
