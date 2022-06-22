Precinct changes to aid voters in November

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.