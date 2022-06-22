Precinct changes to aid voters in November

The Raleigh County Clerk’s Office is proposing to make changes to 10 voting precincts to help clean up some redistricting issues that were made apparent during the May primary election.
The Raleigh County Commission voted Tuesday to publish these proposed changes in The Register-Herald in order to allow time for public comment. Commissioners will vote on whether to put these precinct changes into effect at their August 2 meeting.
During their Tuesday meeting, Commissioners also approved a Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant application to help the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office recoup some of the personnel expenses associated with the redistricting.
Tammy Richardson, the chief elections officer for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, said she is requesting $81,664.80 as part of the grant application to cover the overtime employees put in as a result of redistricting.
Richardson said there is no guarantee that they will be awarded the full amount requested.
In regards to the proposed precinct changes, Richardson said these changes will help ease the burden on some voters who were impacted by the redistricting and sent to vote at precincts a considerable distance from their homes.
For example, Richardson said the one precinct in the eastern part of the county was split in half by new district lines in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
As a result, she said the county precinct lines were redrawn and half of the old precinct was grouped into the new Precinct 52 and sent to Daniels Elementary School to vote while the other half was placed into the new Precinct 57 and sent to the Ghent Volunteer Fire Station.
Richardson said she received call from some of the voters in Precinct 57 who were upset about having to drive to the Ghent Volunteer Fire Station to vote when their former polling place at Daniels Elementary was much closer.
To accommodate these voters, parcels along 20 roads in Precinct 57 are being moved to Precinct 52.
Richardson said the other proposed changes were a result of similar issues.
If approved, the precinct changes will be in effect for the general election in November.
The proposed precinct changes are as follows:
• City parcels along Robert C Byrd Drive, Walnut Street, McBerry Street, Juniper Street, Hancock Street and Sycamore Street to be moved from Precinct 14 to Precinct 8.
• City parcels along Maxwell Hill Road to be moved from Precinct 14 to Precinct 4.
• City parcels along Cayman Drive, Reger Lane, Pepper Lane, Almost Heaven Lane, Fitz Hill Drive, Astoria Drive, Magnolia Street, Burleson Drive, Tiffany Lane and Cleo Drive to be moved from Precinct 38 to Precinct 42
• Parcels along Pittman Road, Cernuto Road, Rosedale Court, Bolen Lane and Bradford Drive to be moved from Precinct 38 to Precinct 39.
• Parcels along Nancy Way, Holt Court, Church Street, Rock and Coal Drive and Blue Room Road to be moved Precinct 42 to Precinct 44.
• Parcels along Country Club Drive, Helena Court, Annabelle Lane, Fire Tower Road, Glenwood Way, Royal Oaks Drive, Grandview Road, Clubhouse Lane, Edwards Drive, Honors Knoll, Kirkcolm Lane, Murrow Place, Branchwood Lane, Upton Street, Keaton Cemetery, Alpine Drive, Bare Drive, Mink Xing, Ritter Drive and Little Beaver State Park Road to be moved from Precinct 57 to Precinct 52.
• Parcels along Irish Mountain Road, Roger Lane, Bennett Mountain Road and Mapleview Lane to be moved from Precinct 58 to Precinct 57.