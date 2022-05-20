For more than 40 years, retired coal miner and Mount Hope resident Scott Lancianese has not missed voting in a single election.
“My grandfather, years ago, he was in politics ... He told me that whatever I did, to always vote. That if you don’t vote, you don’t have a right to bitch about people that you don’t like that win,” Lancianese said.
“So I’m proud to say I have voted every single time since I was 18 years old, and that always sticks in my mind.”
Even after a stroke in 2014 took away his ability to speak and walk, skills which he has regained, Lancianese said he always made sure to vote.
But after the events of this year’s primary election, Lancianese, whose mobility remains limited as a result of his stroke, said he was willing to break his voting streak after facing a number of difficulties at his voting location which he felt could have been avoided.
The main issue – having his precinct and polling location changed without notice.
No notice
Lancianese was one of hundreds of thousands in West Virginia whose precinct changed prior to the May 10 primary as a result of redistricting finalized by West Virginia lawmakers in October 2021.
In Raleigh County, Tammy Richardson, the chief elections officer for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, said she estimates that her staff mailed out 45,000 to 46,000 letters to voters in Raleigh County notifying them of changes to precincts, polling locations or state legislative districts.
Of those roughly 46,000 letters, Richardson said about 10,000 were returned as undeliverable due to incorrect or outdated addresses.
Lancianese, who has lived with his wife Vickie at the same Mount Hope residence for more than 30 years, said neither he nor his wife received one of the letters from the clerk’s office.
Which is why when Election Day rolled around, Vickie and Scott Lancianese assumed their polling place would be the same as in years past.
Vickie said it was likely around 1:30 p.m. on Election Day when she loaded her husband, his wheelchair and his walker into their vehicle to head to their polling place in Sweeneysburg.
Once they arrived, Vickie said she pulled right up to their polling place – located about five miles from their home – and began the strenuous process of helping her husband into his wheelchair, so she could roll him in to vote.
“I’m a pretty big guy. I’m not easy to move,” said Scott, who typically uses a motorized scooter to get around. “But I got out of the car, which is a real job for not only me but my wife to get me out. She got me out. Put me in my wheelchair, rolled me up to the doors and (the poll workers) said, ‘Honey, we’re sorry but we don’t think you are registered (here); they changed your location.’”
Scott Lancianese said this is when they were informed by poll workers that their new voting precinct was at Maple Fork Baptist Church, which was five miles back in the direction they just drove from.
“I was so aggravated after we left the first place, I told my wife that I didn’t even feel like voting,” he said.
Despite taking pride in his ongoing voting streak, Scott said it was his wife who refused to let him throw in the towel and was determined that, no matter what it took, they would find a way to vote.
Vickie said they were informed by poll workers that they could cast a provisional ballot at their original precinct, but she said she knew those ballots were not counted on election night and she didn’t want their votes to be counted later.
Once the couple arrived at their new location, Vickie said their struggles continued.
“We circled (the church) a couple of times to see which was the best place to go in for him for the handicap accessibility. And I asked a (poll worker) because I knew there was a ledge there and he would have difficulty picking his foot up to get over it,” Vickie said.
After finding handicap parking and helping her husband out of their vehicle for the second time that day, Vickie said the most difficult part was getting her husband in the door of their new precinct.
“The lip was weird; it wasn’t a normal lip. It was, I guess, like a track for the door and it was up a little bit so when I went to walk him with his walker through it, I had to put my foot under his foot to help lift him up over that,” she said. “And then when we got through the door ... there was a short little ramp and I had to maneuver his wheelchair in that little area and then lift him up somewhat and turn him around to get him in.”
When the couple finally arrived home roughly two hours after initially setting out to vote, Scott said he was both physically and mentally exhausted.
“When we finally got home, I told my wife, I was about in tears, I was so tired,” he said adding that, later that night, he discovered that he had nicked his knee on the side of the doorway while trying to get into the second precinct.
Vickie said she did appreciate that the poll workers at both locations were extremely kind and as helpful as they could be, but she didn’t think that voting should ever be this difficult.
“Scott's a former coal miner and he's tough but this is degrading for him that he has to be helped as much,” she said. “And it was just exasperating to him because he had to go through so much just to get there and vote.”
After going though this entire experience, Vickie said she learned afterward from one of the candidates on the ballot she reached out to, that her husband should have been allowed to vote from their vehicle.
According to information posted to the West Virginia secretary of state’s website, if voters cannot leave their vehicle to vote, the polling place is not accessible and no voters are waiting inside the polling place, voters can cast a ballot from their vehicle.
Voters are also allowed to request a precinct change to an ADA-compliant precinct if the one they are assigned s not accessible to them.
One of many
Long-time poll worker Margaret Painter, who's worked at the Maple Fork precinct for many years, said she estimates that the Lancianeses were one of 40 people she spoke with at her precinct who ran into an issue as a result of precinct changes.
“Maple Fork, half of it used to vote down here at the church, where I've been working here ever since they put it down there, and the other half across the road went to Sweeneysburg,” Painter said. “Well, this year because of the census, they had to make a change and then they put everybody down here voting at the church. But nobody knew that they made the change until they went to vote at Sweeneysburg and they had to come up to Maple Fork.”
Painter said she was also impacted by the precinct change and didn’t receive a letter from the clerk’s office regarding her change in precinct until the Thursday after the election.
Painter said she voted early so the change didn’t affect her vote.
Richardson said her office has received several calls relating to issues that voters encountered as a result of redistricting and precinct changes, which she is working to address.
“We were on deadline, it was a short time for redistricting to get it done before election and so there is a couple changes that we do have to make that we didn't catch at the time,” she said.
“There's a couple of streets that went to this section that should have went to this precinct, but it went to a different one. So we have a (Raleigh County Commission meeting) coming up, that we're going to make a couple more changes.”
Richardson said she also looked into the Lancianeses' case and found that their original precinct was oddly shaped, with a section that jutted out. Richardson said one of the new House district lines went through the section that stuck out, which is why the Lancianeses were sent to a new precinct.
She added that she’s not sure why the couple did not receive a letter from the county regarding their change in precinct and also didn’t find their letter in the mail retuned to the clerk’s voter registration office.
Out of the roughly 46,000 registered voters in Raleigh County, Richardson said she estimated that, excluding those that were sent back, less than one percent of voters in Raleigh were not mailed one of their notices prior to the election.
Richardson said she planned to reach out to the Lancianeses soon as well as making sure to resend their voter registration cards with their new precinct and polling location.
Redistricting delays
Redistricting is done only every 10 years, and Richardson said several delays along the way made a difficult task that much more challenging for county clerk offices across the state.
To start, Richardson said data from the U.S. 2020 Census tally was delayed, which held up West Virginia lawmakers’ ability to begin and approve redistricting. That work took until the end of October to complete.
Using the new district lines, Richardson said her office set out adjusting precincts to fit with the new state lines. As part of this process, the county went from 87 to 58 precincts, which also meant the elimination of several polling locations.
Then the county commission approved these precinct changes in the beginning of January.
Richardson said the process was hit by another delay as issues with the secretary of state’s new voter registration system prevented her from inputting the approved precinct data for roughly a month.
“We had two months, not two full months, but two months to try to get out 46,000, almost 47,000 letters,” she said.
Some of these letters also had to be sent out twice, after the clerk's office was made aware of a minor error in the letters that were sent out to voters in precincts 1, 2 and 3.
Richardson added that had the clerk’s office been able to start sending out voter notification letters in January rather than later February, early March, they would have had more time to iron out any issues.
“The (Secretary of State's Office), they're not completely at fault because they started with one company (for the voter registration system), and then that company got bought out by another company,” she said. “So it's just a lot of factors that went into everything.”
When asked about how these issues affected voter turnout, which was down statewide from previous midterm elections, Richardson said she did not think it was a factor.
“We were pretty much higher than a lot of the counties in the state and I do not think that impacted the voter turnout,” she said.
Of Raleigh County’s 46,673 registered voters, about 22 percent (10,436) voted in the 2022 primary compared to the roughly 12,500 who voted in the 2018 primary, according to data from the Secretary of State's Office.
Despite delays which were out of the county’s control, Vickie Lancianese said she still felt like the clerk’s office should have been better prepared for the election when it came to notifying voters of precinct changes.
“If they knew they were having difficulty getting these notifications out and the registration cards and they were all being kicked back and late getting them out, they should have had automated calls alerting people or something,” she said.
Knowing that West Virginia has one of the highest populations of senior citizens, Vickie added, the county should do better when it comes to making precincts handicap accessible.
Regardless of the difficulties they faced, Vickie Lancianese said nothing will stop them from voting in the November general election.
“If my husband decides not to go, I can do him absentee but he doesn't get out that much and he does enjoy when he does get out so that took some of the pleasure out of being able to make him as independent as he can to get out and vote,” she said.
Echoing his wife’s words, Scott Lancianese said he will vote again in November but asks that the county takes into account the needs of all its voters, especially those with disabilities.
Voters with questions regarding their precinct and polling location can find that information at govotewv.com.