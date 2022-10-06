Praise in the Park, a fellowship event sponsored by Tim and Diane Epling, is scheduled for Epling Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 6 p.m.
Praise in the Park will include music, testimonies, giveaways and inflatables for the kids and adults.
Concessions will be available.
Diane Epling is the founder of Destiny Ministries, a global organization that supports broken leaders in their journey to complete restoration with God. In combination with Destiny Ministries' weekly broadcasts through the NOW NETWORK and WOAY-TV, WVVA-TV, and WTNJ-Radio, Diane and her husband Tim, have also partnered with national speakers worldwide in a joint effort to battle the rising opioid crises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.