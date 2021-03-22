Mon Power has announced that a planned outage to upgrade facilities in order to improve electric service reliability is slated for Wednesday, March 31. The outage will affect nearly 7,000 customers in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties and will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Customers whose service will be interrupted by the power outage are in the vicinity of Alderson, Asbury, Auto, Buckeye, Caldwell, Clintonville, Crawley, Frankford, Friars Hill, Hillsboro, Lewisburg, Maxwelton, Renick and Williamsburg.
Customers in downtown Lewisburg — including the Greenbrier County Courthouse and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine — along with the unincorporated community of Fairlea, will not be without power. But the Greenbrier Valley Industrial Park next to the airport and the Lewisburg Regional Water Plant will be affected by this outage, according to the notice issued by the power company on Monday.
“It’s nice for First Energy to give us this advance notice,” Roger Pence, director of Lewisburg’s Public Works Department, told The Register-Herald.
Pence said delivery of water in the Lewisburg system should not be affected by Mon Power’s outage, as pressure in the lines is maintained by gravity, not electrical pumps.
“We’re good as long as the planned outage isn’t any longer than announced,” he said, adding that Lewisburg won’t need to secure a generator for the water plant for such a relatively brief power interruption.
If inclement weather forces a change in the date for the planned outage, the “make-up” day is Wednesday, April 7.
Affected customers will receive an automated call to the phone number associated to their account of record advising them of the impending service interruption. Anyone with questions is invited to call 800-686-0022.
