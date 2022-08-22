Much of downtown Beckley was in the dark Monday afternoon following a widespread power outage.
Phil Moye, a spokesman with Appalachian Power, said the outage impacted roughly 1,500 customers in and around downtown Beckley and lasted less than 2 hours, from roughly 1:45-3:30 p.m. Monday.
Moyer said the outage affected the north Beckley substation but the cause is still unknown.
“Our servicer or first responder had to physically drive the line to make sure there were no hazards on the line, such as a vehicle or a tree that had fallen down,” he said. “And then once we knew we could safely try to line back in we did so.”
Moye said it’s possible that the outage was weather related, but he can’t say for sure.
“We've had some threatening weather in the area and it could have been that say a tree limb came down into a line long enough to make contact and cause the power to go out,” he said. “. . . “We don't know exactly the problem, but it doesn't appear to be equipment or a tree that actually fell and broke a line or broke something.”
Those impacted by the outage included the Beckley Police Department on 1st Avenue, the Raleigh County Courthouse on Main Street and The Register-Herald on North Kanawha Street.
A security guard at the Raleigh County Judicial Center said the judicial center never lost power unlike most of the buildings on Main Street.
Traffic lights at the intersection of Robert C Byrd Drive and Price Street were also out during the outage, causing the need for police to direct traffic at the busy intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.